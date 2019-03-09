About this Course

What you will learn

  • learn about the challenges related to metals production and usage

  • learn about the potential solutions that exist to act on these challenges

Universiteit Leiden

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 6 readings
4 hours to complete

Metals in Society

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Metals Challenge

8 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 103 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Dynamics of Metal Systems

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Solutions to the Metals Challenge

7 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 85 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

