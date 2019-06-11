AP
May 11, 2020
Great content, great professor. Worth the effort. Looking forward to learning more and be more engaged about the metals challenge and the circular economy
LM
Apr 9, 2021
Hard work and some tough reading material, not an easy option to pass, but a good introduction to metals sustainability and recycling.
By Marie G•
Jun 11, 2019
The course is very well presented and extremely interesting for a wide range of people regardless of their profession. I personally have learned a lot and would (and did) recommend the course to everyone interested in the metals sector.
By Daniel B•
Jul 5, 2018
Excellent introduction to metals from the perspective of circular economy and a close connection to the sustainable development goals. Very pedagogical with interesting recommended reads.
By Marcio L d S G•
Dec 22, 2017
Offers a new view, realistic, about circular economy and potencial ways to effectively develop sustainable pathways,
By Andrés F•
Mar 20, 2019
I highly recommend this course to anyone who is looking to become a Sustainability expert and wants to be an agent of change in his company, society and planet.
By Thijs•
Feb 14, 2020
Excelent course, the materials go a bit more indepth then some of the other circular courses. There is also a bounty of extra learning materials provided.
By Catherine P•
Nov 4, 2020
Comprehensive course covering a lot of topics related to circular economies and specifics related to metals and mining.
By Elizaveta S•
Mar 10, 2019
Loved the Dutch approach to design and sustainability!
By Ade B M•
May 9, 2020
This course is really hard to pass especially for the evaluation on ONLY PEER-REVIEW assignment. My challenges are there is nobody will give a grade and it is too take a long time after we submitted. I think your course can modify the methods of assessment, because waiting for a long time to be graded it is very boring.
Thank you
By OTITOJU O M•
May 5, 2020
This course explored and elaborated my understanding of circular economy in the context of metals. supply and demand flow. The course content has a multidisciplinary approach; it can be understood both from a scientific, social and economic perspective. The course is relevant and up-to-date exploring a dynamics of related themes and concepts such as the sustainable development goals, climate change, environmental impact, demand and supply, material criticality. The facilitators are also experienced and apt for the course being members of the International Resource Panel.
By Aleksandr S•
Jul 6, 2020
Many thanks to all the organisers of this MOOC - it was a very interesting path through the metals' challenge, which is closely related to the climate change and sustainable development. This course provides a deep insight to the problem, covering technical, economic and social sides of the question.
By Alberto J M B•
Jul 30, 2020
Excellent course, it gives you insights on the challenges and way forward on the metal industry. Lectures are well organized and the lecturers are very knowledgable. All reading materials complement all the learning experience, which includes peer review, quizzes, and amazing videos. Well done!
By Ramón T•
May 29, 2019
Un curso excelente que deja claros los retos que enfrenta el ser humano si desea seguir teniendo una vida confortable a largo plazo, específicamente en lo que concierne a los metales, que son, como cualquier otro recurso, finitos.
By Erika N•
Aug 10, 2020
Excellent course with great professors, well structured. I learned a lot of new knowledge around metals circularité, to be applied as well as in my personal life as professionally!
By Ariadna P•
May 12, 2020
By Laurence J M•
Apr 10, 2021
By Paulina P A•
Aug 2, 2020
Muy recomendado para lo que quieran aprender sobre la economía circular y su importancia en la minería.
By Francisco J C D•
Apr 6, 2021
Very interesting with good references and lessons
By Dr K G•
Jun 9, 2021
Great insight to Circular Economy
By Aswin R•
Apr 7, 2022
VERY INFORMATIVE COURSE
By Jorg Z•
Apr 8, 2021
Great
By Stuart R•
Sep 25, 2021
Good course however use of further case studies in the metals / resources sector would be useful. In terms of each unit would be good for a one page summary to be produced at the end of each week to highlight / reiterate key points, themes and definitions from each week