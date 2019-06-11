Chevron Left
About the Course

Metals are present everywhere around us and are one of the major materials upon which our economies are built. Economic development is deeply coupled with the use of metals. During the 20th century, the variety of metal applications in society grew rapidly. In addition to mass applications such as steel in buildings and aluminium in planes, more and more different metals are in use for innovative technologies such as the use of the speciality metal indium in LCD screens. A lot of metals will be needed in the future. It will not be easy to provide them. In particular in emerging economies, but also in industrialised countries, the demand for metals is increasing rapidly. Mining and production activities expand, and with that also the environmental consequences of metal production. In this course, we will explore those consequences and we will also explore options to move towards a more sustainable system of metals production and use. We will focus especially on the options to reach a circular economy for metals: keeping metals in use for a very long time, to avoid having to mine new ones. This course is based on the reports of the Global Metals Flows Group of the International Resource Panel that is part of UN Environment. An important aspect that will come back each week, are the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the SDGs. Those are ambitious goals to measure our progress towards a more sustainable world. We will use the SDGs as a touching stone for the assessment of the metals challenge, as well as the solutions we present in this course to solve that challenge....

AP

May 11, 2020

Great content, great professor. Worth the effort. Looking forward to learning more and be more engaged about the metals challenge and the circular economy

LM

Apr 9, 2021

Hard work and some tough reading material, not an easy option to pass, but a good introduction to metals sustainability and recycling.

By Marie G

Jun 11, 2019

The course is very well presented and extremely interesting for a wide range of people regardless of their profession. I personally have learned a lot and would (and did) recommend the course to everyone interested in the metals sector.

By Daniel B

Jul 5, 2018

Excellent introduction to metals from the perspective of circular economy and a close connection to the sustainable development goals. Very pedagogical with interesting recommended reads.

By Marcio L d S G

Dec 22, 2017

Offers a new view, realistic, about circular economy and potencial ways to effectively develop sustainable pathways,

By Andrés F

Mar 20, 2019

I highly recommend this course to anyone who is looking to become a Sustainability expert and wants to be an agent of change in his company, society and planet.

By Thijs

Feb 14, 2020

Excelent course, the materials go a bit more indepth then some of the other circular courses. There is also a bounty of extra learning materials provided.

By Catherine P

Nov 4, 2020

Comprehensive course covering a lot of topics related to circular economies and specifics related to metals and mining.

By Elizaveta S

Mar 10, 2019

Loved the Dutch approach to design and sustainability!

By Ade B M

May 9, 2020

This course is really hard to pass especially for the evaluation on ONLY PEER-REVIEW assignment. My challenges are there is nobody will give a grade and it is too take a long time after we submitted. I think your course can modify the methods of assessment, because waiting for a long time to be graded it is very boring.

Thank you

By OTITOJU O M

May 5, 2020

This course explored and elaborated my understanding of circular economy in the context of metals. supply and demand flow. The course content has a multidisciplinary approach; it can be understood both from a scientific, social and economic perspective. The course is relevant and up-to-date exploring a dynamics of related themes and concepts such as the sustainable development goals, climate change, environmental impact, demand and supply, material criticality. The facilitators are also experienced and apt for the course being members of the International Resource Panel.

By Aleksandr S

Jul 6, 2020

Many thanks to all the organisers of this MOOC - it was a very interesting path through the metals' challenge, which is closely related to the climate change and sustainable development. This course provides a deep insight to the problem, covering technical, economic and social sides of the question.

By Alberto J M B

Jul 30, 2020

Excellent course, it gives you insights on the challenges and way forward on the metal industry. Lectures are well organized and the lecturers are very knowledgable. All reading materials complement all the learning experience, which includes peer review, quizzes, and amazing videos. Well done!

By Ramón T

May 29, 2019

Un curso excelente que deja claros los retos que enfrenta el ser humano si desea seguir teniendo una vida confortable a largo plazo, específicamente en lo que concierne a los metales, que son, como cualquier otro recurso, finitos.

By Erika N

Aug 10, 2020

Excellent course with great professors, well structured. I learned a lot of new knowledge around metals circularité, to be applied as well as in my personal life as professionally!

By Ariadna P

May 12, 2020

Great content, great professor. Worth the effort. Looking forward to learning more and be more engaged about the metals challenge and the circular economy

By Laurence J M

Apr 10, 2021

Hard work and some tough reading material, not an easy option to pass, but a good introduction to metals sustainability and recycling.

By Paulina P A

Aug 2, 2020

Muy recomendado para lo que quieran aprender sobre la economía circular y su importancia en la minería.

By Francisco J C D

Apr 6, 2021

Very interesting with good references and lessons

By Dr K G

Jun 9, 2021

Great insight to Circular Economy

By Aswin R

Apr 7, 2022

VERY INFORMATIVE COURSE

By Jorg Z

Apr 8, 2021

Great

By Stuart R

Sep 25, 2021

Good course however use of further case studies in the metals / resources sector would be useful. In terms of each unit would be good for a one page summary to be produced at the end of each week to highlight / reiterate key points, themes and definitions from each week

