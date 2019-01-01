Profile

Sophie Sfez

Postdoctoral Researcher

    Bio

    Sophie Sfez has a background in agronomy and environmental science. After 2 years as a consultant on sustainability topics in Brussels, she started a PhD at the Department of Sustainability Organic Chemistry and Technology on the environmental sustainability of resource recovery systems and technologies. During her PhD, finishing end 2017, she had the opportunity to work on several European projects including the MEASURE (Metrics for Sustainability Assessment in European Process Industries) and REPAIR (Resource Management in Peri-urban Areas: Going Beyond Urban Metabolism) projects. She is a teaching assistant and supervises master thesis students as well as teaches courses on Clean Technology and Air pollution. Her topics of interest are organic waste management, innovation in resource recovery from waste and wastewater streams and the sustainability of decentralized energy and wastewater treatment systems.

    Courses

    Circular Economy - Sustainable Materials Management

