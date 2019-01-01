Katherine Whalen researches business aspects of circular economy in MISTRA REES, a Swedish research program on circular economy. She is also involved in education at Lund University, teaching courses on eco-design to undergraduate and master’s students. Her interests include business model innovation, entrepreneurship, and game-based learning. Katherine is founder of In the Loop Games AB, a start-up that aims to make education for sustainable development understandable and fun. Universities and companies around the world have used her serious game In the Loop to learn about the importance of systems thinking in material supply chains. She previously worked at Circle Economy, a non-profit, circular economy-focused organisation based in Amsterdam where she led the Circular Design Program. She holds engineering degrees from Webb Institute and Delft University of Technology.