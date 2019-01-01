Prof. Konstantinos Modis has a background in Mining Engineering and Geostatistics and more than 25 years of academic and management experience in the fields of mineral research and sustainability. He is a Professor at the School of Mining and Metallurgical Engineering at National Technical University of Athens, Greece. Topics of interest for Konstantinos include ore reserves estimation, orebody economic evaluation, geological modeling, sampling optimization, risk assessment, and application of machine learning algorithms to increase the success probability of the mining project. Konstantinos’ recent projects and assignments include optimization of mine exploitation, remedial measures against acid mine drainage, innovative methods for beneficiation, and statistical evaluation of metallurgical processes.