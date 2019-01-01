Profile

Saskia Manshoven

Researcher

    Bio

    Saskia Manshoven is a researcher and project manager within the unit ‘Sustainable Materials Management’ at VITO. She has a broad experience in waste management, circular economy, circular business models and life cycle thinking. She has a broad experience in working with industry, policy support for national and European authorities and stakeholder participation processes in the fields of resource management and bio economy. Saskia has been involved in several international research projects for Interreg, the European Commission, the European Environment Agency and EIT Raw Materials. She teaches circular economy and sustainable materials management in environmental management courses for professional education. Saskia has three years of experience in environmental consultancy in the field of groundwater treatment and soil remediation. She holds a degree in Environmental Engineering (University of Leuven, 2003).

    Courses

    Circular Economy - Sustainable Materials Management

