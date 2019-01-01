Dr. Jeroen Gillabel (°1982) is a researcher and team lead at the Sustainable Materials Management Unit of VITO, Belgium, where his focus is on research into the process and outcomes of circular business transition, and the application of research results in supporting tools for businesses and actors supporting businesses in the transitioning process. As innovation team lead, he coordinates the research and development of business innovation tools that integrate environmental and economic dimensions of circular business design. He has broad experience in both policy and business support studies related to sustainable materials management, circular economy and circular business strategies, and he is lead author of the Circular Economy Report series published by the European Environment Agency. He holds a PhD degree in applied biological sciences (University of Leuven, 2010) and an Msc in environmental engineering (University of Leuven, 2005).