Profile

Jeroen Gillabel

Innovation Team Leader

    Bio

    Dr. Jeroen Gillabel (°1982) is a researcher and team lead at the Sustainable Materials Management Unit of VITO, Belgium, where his focus is on research into the process and outcomes of circular business transition, and the application of research results in supporting tools for businesses and actors supporting businesses in the transitioning process. As innovation team lead, he coordinates the research and development of business innovation tools that integrate environmental and economic dimensions of circular business design. He has broad experience in both policy and business support studies related to sustainable materials management, circular economy and circular business strategies, and he is lead author of the Circular Economy Report series published by the European Environment Agency. He holds a PhD degree in applied biological sciences (University of Leuven, 2010) and an Msc in environmental engineering (University of Leuven, 2005).

    Courses

    Circular Economy - Sustainable Materials Management

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder