Jessika Luth Richter’s research interests include consideration of policies and practices for closing material loops for secondary supply of critical and other raw materials from waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE). She is currently researching policy instruments for WEEE and how questions related to closing and slowing material loops, including design, repair, disposal, collection, labelling, and procurement, can be addressed in a synergistic way. She has also evaluated policies related to renewable energy, carbon markets, and energy efficiency standards and is also involved in Masters level teaching at the IIIEE.