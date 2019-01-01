Profile

David Peck

Associate Professor

    Bio

    As a TU Delft Senior Research Fellow, David Peck, researches and teaches in the field of circular built environment and critical materials. David works in the faculty of Architecture and the Built Environment, Department Architectural Engineering and Technology. His research objective is the development of a knowledge framework for a circular materials economy, that enables the circular design of future cities and buildings. David is also a visiting Professor with Coventry University and an adjunct Professor at MIP Politecnico di Milano, Graduate School of Business, both roles on circular cities and critical materials. David is the TU Delft lead for the pioneer university status with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation for a circular economy. He is the TU Delft lead manager for a Horizons 2020 project, ProSUM - Prospecting Secondary raw materials (Critical Materials) in the Urban Mine and mining waste and the recently completed H2020 project, ERN – European Remanufacturing Network. David is the TU Delft representative for the EU KIC EIT Raw Materials (sustainable exploration, extraction, processing, recycling and substitution). He leads a number of projects in this 2 bn Euro programme that has a focus on circular and materials.

    Courses

    Circular Economy - Sustainable Materials Management

