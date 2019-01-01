Profile

Julia Nußholz

Research Associate

    Bio

    Julia Nussholz has a background in economics and environmental governance, focusing on sustainable resource management, innovation and entrepreneurship. In her PhD research in the MISTRA REES project, she works to develop ‚circular’ business models that facilitate extending the useful life of products, and materials and closing material flows. Her aim is to integrate knowledge of business studies, lifecycle management, entrepreneurship and product design to develop methods for the design of business modelst that support ‚circular’ strategies. She is involved in master thesis supervision and teaching in several MSc courses offered at the IIIEE. Previously, she has been involved in circular economy policy initiatives at the Dutch Ministry for Infrastructure and Environment and in research projects at the Geoscience Faculty of Utrecht University.

    Courses

    Circular Economy - Sustainable Materials Management

