PP
Jan 16, 2022
Amazing course, lets you know deeply about how sustainability works in the business domain
MF
Apr 24, 2022
I thoroughly enjoyed this course - very insightful and engaging!
By Jose M R M•
Jan 13, 2022
Good content but poor quizs and very frustrating peer-graded paper at the end
By Monica G•
Jan 27, 2022
Very objective course
By Hiral J•
Jan 27, 2022
good
By Jayanthi S•
Jan 8, 2022
Course is good, but must have another way of grading like quizzes along with a few peer graded assignments, instead of just one peer graded assignment
