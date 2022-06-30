We can no longer ignore humans’ negative impact on the planet. While some parts of the world still can close their eyes to shared and global sustainability challenges, the negative consequences of human activity in other parts of the world have increasingly detrimental effects on the planet and people’s lives. For example, in recent years, global warming is leading to heavy rainfall at unusual times of the year. As a result, in India, some farmers have lost their entire cotton harvest. We also begin to see and understand the negative impacts of global plastic use and waste on nature, animals, and the things we eat.
Business Models For SustainabilityCopenhagen Business School
Sustainable business model theory
Sustainable business model innovation
Tools and strategies for sustainable business model innovation
Copenhagen Business School
Centrally located in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, Copenhagen Business School (CBS) is one of the largest business schools in Europe with close to 23,000 students. CBS offers world-class research-based degree programs at undergraduate, graduate, and PhD levels as well as executive and other post experience programs.
NHH
NHH Norwegian School of Economics is one of the leading business schools in Europe. NHH has an internationally recognized research environment and is the first choice of students who want to study business administration in Norway.
ESADE Business and Law School
Founded in 1958, ESADE Business and Law School has campuses in Barcelona and Madrid and a presence in São Paulo, Lima, Mexico City, Bogotá, Santiago and Buenos Aires. It has partnership agreements with more than 100 universities and business schools worldwide. Each year, more than 11,000 students participate in its programmes (MBA and Executive Education, as well as bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes in business administration and law). ESADE Alumni, the school’s alumni association, is 50,000 members strong, including more than 17,500 members in management positions at enterprises around the globe. ESADE Business School also participates in the ESADECREAPOLIS business park, a pioneering innovation centre that brings together academia and the world of business. With a clear international orientation, ESADE is consistently ranked among the world’s top business schools by the leading rankings
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Sustainable Business Models
Over the last two decades, it has become increasingly clear that our current ways of living and organizing are neither environmentally nor socially sustainable. Research shows that current climate changes and dramatic decreases in global biodiversity are a direct result of human activity.
Sustainable Business Model Innovation
Building on the concept of sustainable business models introduced in Module 1, we will explore what innovation is and its benefits in this module. If we are to change towards more sustainable organisational practices, it is paramount that we innovate on products and services and the way we run businesses. You will learn about sustainable business model innovation, key principles of sustainable business model innovation, market evolution and the role of consumers, and various tools to develop sustainable business models.
Circular Business Models
In this module, Lars Jacob and Svening will take us on a deep dive into the concept of the circular economy. Through a number of examples from various industries, they will discuss the main differences between linear and circular economies, and they will explore some key characteristics of circular business models. Starting with a circular economy, they will introduce concepts such as the access and collaborative economy, the all-important role of collaboration and partnerships for sustainable futures, as well as different levels of “recycling.”
Sustainability in Practice
In this module, we will further explore concepts introduced in this course’s previous modules. Our main focus will be on how companies work with sustainability in practice and what challenges and opportunities they face in doing so. First, Professor Esben Rahbek Gjerdrum Pedersen will introduce the concept of strategic planning and implementation and the relationship between a strategy and a business model. We will then continue by exploring how companies work with value propositions, customer interfaces, supply chains, and financial models in reality. Finally, we will look into sustainable communication and marketing and what role they play in transforming companies towards sustainability.
