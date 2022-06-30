About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • S​ustainable business model theory

  • S​ustainable business model innovation

  • T​ools and strategies for sustainable business model innovation

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Copenhagen Business School

NHH

NHH

Placeholder

ESADE Business and Law School

Placeholder

ESCP Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Sustainable Business Models

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Sustainable Business Model Innovation

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Circular Business Models

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Sustainability in Practice

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

