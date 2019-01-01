La gestión en la empresa familiar
Available now
La familia empresaria: individuo, dinámica y tiempo
Available now
Founded in 1958, ESADE Business and Law School has campuses in Barcelona and Madrid and a presence in São Paulo, Lima, Mexico City, Bogotá, Santiago and Buenos Aires. It has partnership agreements with more than 100 universities and business schools worldwide. Each year, more than 11,000 students participate in its programmes (MBA and Executive Education, as well as bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes in business administration and law). ESADE Alumni, the school’s alumni association, is 50,000 members strong, including more than 17,500 members in management positions at enterprises around the globe. ESADE Business School also participates in the ESADECREAPOLIS business park, a pioneering innovation centre that brings together academia and the world of business. With a clear international orientation, ESADE is consistently ranked among the world’s top business schools by the leading rankings
La gestión en la empresa familiar
Available now
La familia empresaria: individuo, dinámica y tiempo
Available now