En el tercer y último curso de la especialización, empezaremos profundizando en el análisis de la familia empresaria, veremos los modelos conservador y emprendedor así como la cultura individualista o comunitaria de esta. Luego pondremos el foco en el individuo como parte del conjunto, cuáles son sus motivaciones y su sentido de vida.
ESADE Business and Law School
Founded in 1958, ESADE Business and Law School has campuses in Barcelona and Madrid and a presence in São Paulo, Lima, Mexico City, Bogotá, Santiago and Buenos Aires. It has partnership agreements with more than 100 universities and business schools worldwide. Each year, more than 11,000 students participate in its programmes (MBA and Executive Education, as well as bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes in business administration and law). ESADE Alumni, the school’s alumni association, is 50,000 members strong, including more than 17,500 members in management positions at enterprises around the globe. ESADE Business School also participates in the ESADECREAPOLIS business park, a pioneering innovation centre that brings together academia and the world of business. With a clear international orientation, ESADE is consistently ranked among the world’s top business schools by the leading rankings
La familia empresaria y el individuo
La empresa familiar y el entorno
Proyecto final
Muy bueno, claro, corto y fácil de seguir, como muchos aportes para aplicar en el diario vivir. Gracias\n\nJulio Perrachon desde Uruguay
MUY BUENO EL CURSO, APRENDÍ A FONDO SOBRE EL TEMA DE EF
About the Empresa familiar: gestión, dirección y sucesión Specialization
La convivencia entre familia y empresa en un negocio, contrariamente al sentir general, es una excelente combinación para el éxito. Las empresas familiares constituyen la base de la economía mundial, son compañías con una mayor tasa de supervivencia y dan mejores resultados operativos en el largo plazo. Pero entrañan ciertos riesgos que hay que saber gestionar.
