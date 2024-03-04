The Open University
Understanding the need for a sustainable business
Understanding the need for a sustainable business

Taught in English

Haider Ali

Instructor: Haider Ali

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand the mega-trends and drivers influencing the change in consumer preference and business landscapes towards sustainable impact outcomes.

  • Frame and scope new business challenges, strategically grounded in contributing to UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

There are 4 modules in this course

This week introduces the basics of the course structure and suggests ways to make the most of the course content. You will explore what sustainable business is and how it functions.

What's included

9 readings2 assignments3 discussion prompts

This week explores why sustainable business is vital for a desirable future. You will examine why sustainable business is an effective way to contribute towards dealing with collective grand challenges and 'wicked problems'. You will also see how sustainable business can have an impact at the overall ecosystem level, helping to leave the world a better place than we found it.

What's included

11 readings2 assignments4 discussion prompts

This week, you will identify ways that sustainable business opportunities drive positive change. You will also learn how to implement sustainable business in practice, drawing on inspirational cases and practical guidance on engaging divergent stakeholders. At the same time, you will appreciate the key needs and problems across stakeholder ecosystems and ways that these allow you to frame business opportunity spaces.

What's included

1 video11 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts

This week, you will examine how to engage different stakeholders along a common, sustainable vision and mission.

What's included

9 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

Haider Ali
The Open University
