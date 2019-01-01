ESCP Business School Logo

The World's First Business School (est. 1819) ESCP is the world's oldest business school and has educated generations of leaders and entrepreneurs. With its five urban campuses in Berlin, London, Madrid, Paris, Turin and Warsaw, ESCP's true European identity enables the provision of a unique style of cross-cultural business education and a global perspective on international management issues. ESCP Europe welcomes 4,000 students and 5,000 executives from 90 different nations every year, offering them a wide range of general management and specialised programmes (Master, MSc, MBA, PhD and Executive Education).

Chantal Jouanno

Chantal Jouanno

Co-présidente du Think-Tank Ecolo-Ethik
Chiara Succi

Chiara Succi

Professor of Organizational Behavior
Turin Campus
Kerstin Alfes

Kerstin Alfes

Professor of Organisation and Human Resource Management
Berlin Campus
Marion Festing

Marion Festing

Professor of Human Resource Management and Intercultural Leadership
Berlin Campus
Olivier Delbard

Olivier Delbard

Professeur ESCP Europe - Sciences juridiques, économiques et sociales
Coordinateur Développement durable
Prof. Dr. Béatrice Collin

Prof. Dr. Béatrice Collin

Associate Professor
Strategy, Organizational Behavior and Human Resources
Prof. Dr. Florence Pinot de Villechenon

Prof. Dr. Florence Pinot de Villechenon

Associate Professor
Economics, Law and Social Sciences
Robert Wilken

Robert Wilken

Professor of International Marketing
Berlin Campus
