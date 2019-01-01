Profile

Kerstin Alfes

Professor of Organisation and Human Resource Management

    Bio

    Kerstin Alfes is Professor of Organisation and Human Resource Management on ESCP Europe’s Berlin campus. Prior to joining ESCP Europe, she was Senior Lecturer at Kingston University, London (UK), where she managed the Employee Engagement Consortium, and Assistant Professor at Tilburg University, the Netherlands. She received her PhD from the University of Bern in Switzerland. Kerstin teaches courses on human resource management and organizational behavior at undergraduate, postgraduate and executive levels. Her research interests include employee engagement, strategic human resource management, volunteering and over-qualification. She has written on these topics in journals such as Human Resource Management; the International Journal of Human Resource Management; European Journal of Work and Organizational Psychology; Gender, Work & Organization; and International Public Management Journal. Kerstin is Associate Editor of the International Journal of Human Resource Management and Co-Chair of Social Media at the Academy of Management HR division.

    Courses

    Intercultural Management

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder