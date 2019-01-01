Kerstin Alfes is Professor of Organisation and Human Resource Management on ESCP Europe’s Berlin campus. Prior to joining ESCP Europe, she was Senior Lecturer at Kingston University, London (UK), where she managed the Employee Engagement Consortium, and Assistant Professor at Tilburg University, the Netherlands. She received her PhD from the University of Bern in Switzerland. Kerstin teaches courses on human resource management and organizational behavior at undergraduate, postgraduate and executive levels.
Her research interests include employee engagement, strategic human resource management, volunteering and over-qualification. She has written on these topics in journals such as Human Resource Management; the International Journal of Human Resource Management; European Journal of Work and Organizational Psychology; Gender, Work & Organization; and International Public Management Journal. Kerstin is Associate Editor of the International Journal of Human Resource Management and Co-Chair of Social Media at the Academy of Management HR division.