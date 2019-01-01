Esben Rahbek Gjerdrum Pedersen is professor at Copenhagen Business School. His research mainly focuses mainly on the operationalisation of new business models and management ideas, including corporate social responsibility, circular economy, non-financial performance measurement and Lean management. The results from his research have been published in a wide range of academic journals, including Journal of Business Ethics, Journal of Cleaner Production, Management Decision, and International Journal of Operations and Production Management. The research has received international recognition, including Emerald Outstanding Paper Award and Emerald Social Impact Award.