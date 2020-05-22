About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will broaden your knowledge on sustainable fashion, sustainable business models, circular economy and related concepts.

  • You will understand the challenges and opportunities brands face when they try to create or transition into sustainable business models.

  • You will learn the basic vocabulary and tools to discuss sustainable business models’ ideas and concepts in the context of fashion.

  • You will be inspired by case examples from the fashion industry, and learn the details of their innovative and sustainable business models.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

24 minutes to complete

Three Key Concepts

24 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Sustainable Business Models in Fashion

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Circular Economy in Fashion

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

