RJ
Aug 27, 2020
Very interesting and insightful course. Easy to follow and understand the concepts discussed in the course even with no Fashion background. Thank you very much for offering this course.
AB
Mar 29, 2020
I enjoyed the course! The program is easy to follow, the discussions are very helpful, I learned new concepts and their use in professional landfill! I recommend the course!
By Laxmi D•
Apr 11, 2020
This course is very much interesting and easy to learn and the course format is made in such a way that they have connectivity from the start to the end and all your doubts are cleared and i enjoyed the course .
people who want to open a sustainable brand or want to learn about sustainable fashion this is the best course that you can do.
By Analía M O P•
May 28, 2020
Great course! The lectures are very complete with a lot of content value. You learn about what companies are doing nowadays in order to be more sustainable and responsible.
By Melanie D•
Apr 20, 2020
It needs to be more clearly communicated that a person who chooses to AUDIT this course CANNOT complete it, because they will not be allowed to submit the peer-graded assignment.
It also needs to be communicated, that even if someone PAYS for the course, they may not be able to finish if there are not enough paying students to REVIEW their assignment. Bit of a rock and a hard place, really.
That being said, the course is extremely well-made and informative. There are lots of mini-quizzes to check learning.
By Darine A K•
Feb 6, 2020
very beneficial,
learnt a lot from the lecturers, also students reviews helps so much in getting an idea on different views about sustainability.
By Erika•
Jul 9, 2020
An excellent course to learn what is happening in the sustainable fashion forefront, and what can be done to increase awareness for everyone. Very valuable concepts and methods were taught (and learned) in an enjoyable and highly informative format. I very highly recommend this course to anyone that wants to learn more about sustainability in the fashion industry and beyond.
By Kritika B•
May 31, 2020
For a beginner, this course was really informative and helpful. Definitely introduced me to a lot on new interesting concepts and ideas.
By Natalia M•
Feb 3, 2020
I really enjoyed this course, its was very complete and puts me on a different perspective.
By Simo G•
May 26, 2020
The course on Sustainable Fashion was well structured. I have enjoyed the topic, which was really new to me. It was well treated, and tools / links were given to further investigate on our own. The final assignment was definitely a great way of using on-field what we have learned through the classes. I would definitely recommend it to a friend.
I am looking for another course right now on Coursera, because I think there's a fair balance between the cost, the content value, the job we have to do on our own, the chance of having a certificate. If I may, the only general "complaint" is that there's no clarity on how to contact an assistance service, if needed. We're a bit left on our own with the hope that the entire process goes smoothly.
By Lara S•
May 13, 2020
This is the best Coursera course I have taken so far! :) Thank you – for informative, interesting and well researched facts in short video formats! I also like that after each short presentation there is a quiz to further burn those informations into my brain. I find it really effective. This is also probably the first class that made me think about this topic outside of the class in my everyday life, questioning things. I found that lots of classes are very long and dry, but this one is compact and soo interesting! Well done!
By Aditi M•
Jul 9, 2020
Genuinely loved and enjoyed every module of the course. It has been very well planned and prepared. Thank you for such an insightful course. The examples/case studies included were extremely helpful. This course has motivated me to move to be conscious about what I buy and from where and when especially what I do with it later, with any item for that matter and not just fashion. I shall be recommending this course to as many people as I can as it helped create humongous awareness.
By iwona L•
Sep 13, 2020
Would thoroughly recommend this course - it is well structured and accommodating to everyone's structure of life. Extremely informative with it's literature and the videos are not too long. Perfectly set out with additional questionnaires. Think it is a duty, that everyone should learn these facts from a business and fashion perspective. Times are rapidly changing and everybody should be made conscious by now of Sustainability. Perfect method to learn. Great course!!!
By Mohammadreza B•
Mar 31, 2020
I took this course and received the certification today. Literally that was a great course regarding fashion in a sustainable context. I learned as many new things as possible. This course has opened a new window considering sustainability, business model and circular economy. I highly recommend it to those who are interested in grasping more knowledge about Sustainable Fashion.
Special thanks to all instructors and wish all learners good luck
Regards,
By SR•
Aug 4, 2020
Loved this course. Lot of practical case studies, new concepts backed by academic research and practitioner inputs. Very good learning. Thoroughly enjoyed. Thanks to the Professors and Staff of CBS and Coursera who have put enormous efforts in making this course. Special thanks to Prof. Kirsti Reitan Andersen, Prof. Esben Rahbek Gjerdrum Pedersen and Ms. Ana Lucia Diaz Schiavon
By Ruwanthi J•
Aug 28, 2020
Very interesting and insightful course. Easy to follow and understand the concepts discussed in the course even with no Fashion background. Thank you very much for offering this course.
By Anna B•
Mar 30, 2020
I enjoyed the course! The program is easy to follow, the discussions are very helpful, I learned new concepts and their use in professional landfill! I recommend the course!
By Tiffany C•
May 28, 2020
A great insight for a beginner learning more about sustainable fashion. I truly enjoyed learning about ways that I can move forward with ethical and sustainable purchasing.
By ELB P•
Jan 18, 2021
Well-organized and presented course. Even if you you already have background in this, there is so much more to learn, and this class is a comprehensive overview, chock full of good reading resources, case studies, and more. I appreciated having to do a case study at the end of the course, along with the peer reviews, as this allowed for a deep dive into the concepts presented.
By shivani g•
May 8, 2020
The course was very well structured and all the speakers were very clear in what they were teaching which made learning for me much more fun and easy to understand. I would like to thank all the speakers for their valuable time and insights into this course.
By Jeannae D•
Sep 13, 2020
I learned a lot about research and breaking down every part of this kind of business. I enjoyed every bit of the discussions here. The only thing I don't like is how come it's hard for its students to acquire grade. I wonder if and why not the students get chances to be reviewed evenly? I reviewed 12 case studies in total, almost a week after I submitted my final assignment, before I got a grade. Since I was able to finish this course with the help of the peers, I'll go back review some more to avoid some students getting stuck in this course. It's really painstaking.
By Prerna S B•
Aug 19, 2020
An excellent course from the point of view of someone looking to run a business in sustainable fashion. However, it could do with more from a view of an academic study of sustainability concepts when applied to fashion.
By Jenny R•
Jun 15, 2020
Technical issues throught the whole course. I had to submit answers again and again to have them finally completed. A whole essay disappeared when I sent it and the support was not helpful at all. I had to write it again.
It was not possible to work with the mobile version of the course, when the app had technical problems.
The final assesment had to be limited to 5 pages, but no pages are counted in the submission field. Formats are not taken over, when copying a text from writing program. One has to do it all over again. Finally another participant told me my text had 10 pages instead of 5, when in open office and google docs it had 5 +first page and 2 pages references.
Also for peer reviewing it is an uncomfortable format to reed.
2 of 3 peers did not give any critique but deducted points. If the passing of a program is linked to the competence of fellow participants i feel it is not worth a lot.
Course contents were interesting, but at some points it felt very much as if certain brands had a sponsorship with the creators of this course. It didn't feel critical enough for my taste.
By Liliana M•
Oct 31, 2020
The course was good. But I was very uncomfortable with the fact that someone that graded me put me Cero. I did a very good final case study. I rewrote it and then got a 100%. I think that the final case study should be better reviewed. The videos and information were very good. Thank you.
By Madina K•
Apr 30, 2020
I really enjoyed and liked this course and the creative and modern way of teaching by Ana and Kirsti, there were loads of visual presentation, interviews with brands. I could see all the work their team has done prior to launching this course. Thank very much for the whole team for sharing their knowledge and experience. I feel very inspired upon completing the course.
By GLORIA M M C•
Sep 2, 2020
The course is full. The teachers share important knowledge about the sustainability business in fashion. They introduce you crucial concepts which has to be develop in order to create a sustainable world. Also, they interview business which perspectives really interesting, those examples give. you new ideas to develop or introduce in the fashion business.
By Sucharitha R•
Aug 18, 2020
Thank you for offering this course. I appreciate the instructors for their meticulous delivery of the course contents, assignment topics , and subtle approach of the subject. It has helped me to gain immense knowledge on the Sustainability topic, which is the real need of the hour. My best wishes for their future courses, Keep it up!Thank you.