In 2011 she founded SokFok Studio, a communication studio focused on helping brands, institutions and research projects to communicate their sustainability efforts in a more clear way to broader their audiences. The studio has built up an impressive portfolio of clients such as University of the Arts London, Ethical Fashion Forum, Central Saint Martins, Copenhagen Business School, Istituto Europeo di Design, Textile Environmental Design, and Turner Broadcast LTD among others. Alongside SokFok Studio, Ana and Kirsti have co-created and developed a number of educational projects about sustainability in the fashion industry and other industries. You can find all these courses on their platform HONEST FASHION, a platform showcasing open source courses on sustainability, fashion and new business models.