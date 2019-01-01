Profile

Ana Lucia Diaz Schiavon

Sustainable Fashion Consultant, Honest Fashion

    Bio

    In 2011 she founded SokFok Studio, a communication studio focused on helping brands, institutions and research projects to communicate their sustainability efforts in a more clear way to broader their audiences. The studio has built up an impressive portfolio of clients such as University of the Arts London, Ethical Fashion Forum, Central Saint Martins, Copenhagen Business School, Istituto Europeo di Design, Textile Environmental Design, and Turner Broadcast LTD among others. Alongside SokFok Studio, Ana and Kirsti have co-created and developed a number of educational projects about sustainability in the fashion industry and other industries. You can find all these courses on their platform HONEST FASHION, a platform showcasing open source courses on sustainability, fashion and new business models.

    Courses

    Sustainable Fashion

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder