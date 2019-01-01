Copenhagen Business School Logo

Centrally located in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, Copenhagen Business School (CBS) is one of the largest business schools in Europe with close to 23,000 students. CBS offers world-class research-based degree programs at undergraduate, graduate, and PhD levels as well as executive and other post experience programs.

Courses and Specializations

Digital Transformation in Financial Services
Digital Transformation in Financial Services Specialization

Available now

Social Entrepreneurship
Social Entrepreneurship Specialization

Available now

Strategic Management and Innovation
Strategic Management and Innovation Specialization

Available now

Ana Lucia Diaz Schiavon

Ana Lucia Diaz Schiavon

Sustainable Fashion Consultant, Honest Fashion
Daniel Hardt

Daniel Hardt

Associate Professor
Esben Rahbek Gjerdrum Pedersen

Esben Rahbek Gjerdrum Pedersen

Professor at CBS Sustainability
MSC
Finn Valentin

Finn Valentin

Professor
Research Centre on Biotech Business
Jesper Clement

Jesper Clement

Associate Professor
Department of Marketing
Jonas Hedman

Jonas Hedman

Associate Professor
Department of Digitalization
Kai Hockerts

Kai Hockerts

Centre for Corporate Social Responsibility
Kirsti Reitan Andersen

Kirsti Reitan Andersen

Postdoc at CBS Sustainability
MSC
Marcus Møller Larsen

Marcus Møller Larsen

Assistant Professor, Strategic Management and Globalization
Department of Strategic Management and Globalization
Nicolai Pogrebnyakov

Nicolai Pogrebnyakov

Associate Professor
Department of International Economics and Management
Robert Austin

Robert Austin

Professor, Management of Creativity and Innovation
Department of Management, Politics, and Philosophy
Robert Strand

Robert Strand

Assistant Professor, Ph.D
Department of Intercultural Communication and Management
Shannon Hessel

Shannon Hessel

Assistant Professor of Art, Leadership and Entrepreneurship
Department of Management, Politics, and Philosophy
Stefan Henningsson

Stefan Henningsson

Associate Professor
Department of Digitalization
Thomas Zoëga Ramsøy

Thomas Zoëga Ramsøy

PhD in Neurobiology, Certified Neuropsychologist & Assistant Professor in Marketing & Neuroscience
Head of the Center for Decision Neuroscience, Department of Marketing at Copenhagen Business School, and Head of Danish Research Centre for Magnetic Resonance at Copenhagen University Hospital Hvidovre
