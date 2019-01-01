Unleashing the Impact of your Social Enterprise
Available now
Patenting in Biotechnology
Available now
Identifying Social Entrepreneurship Opportunities
Available now
Strategic Management
Available now
Business Models for Innovative Care for Older People
Available now
Strategy Implementation
Available now
Digital Competition in Financial Services
Available now
Sustainable Fashion
Available now
Leadership in 21st Century Organizations
Available now
AI and the Illusion of Intelligence
Available now
The Neuromarketing Toolbox
Available now
FinTech and the Transformation in Financial Services
Available now
Strategy Formulation
Available now
Strategic Management - Capstone Project
Available now