Aging has been coined as one of the major societal challenges. The fact that we simply live longer, is in itself not a problem but rather a triumph. However, this unprecedented demographic change significantly affects individual life histories through an increased number of e.g. lifestyle related chronic diseases. These extra life years, also have a massive imprint on the organization of welfare institutions and the financial sustainability of the welfare system.
Business Models for Innovative Care for Older PeopleUniversity of Copenhagen
University of Copenhagen
The University of Copenhagen is the oldest University in Denmark - founded in 1479, and with over 38,000 students and more than 9,000 employees. The purpose of the University is to conduct research and provide education to the highest academic level. Based in Denmark's capital city it is one of the top research institutions in Europe.
Copenhagen Business School
Centrally located in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, Copenhagen Business School (CBS) is one of the largest business schools in Europe with close to 23,000 students. CBS offers world-class research-based degree programs at undergraduate, graduate, and PhD levels as well as executive and other post experience programs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Welcome! In this first module you will be introduced to this interdisciplinary, hands-on course about how healthcare innovations can help solve the challenges we are facing with the aging populations.
Diabetes
In this module you will be presented with the physiology, complications, prevention and treatment of diabetes. Also, you will be introduced to self-management tools designed to help people with diabetes choose healthy meal plans.
Rehabilitation
In this module you will learn about the Danish healthcare system, how the financial resources are dispersed and how the public and private expenditures are organised – with a special focus on rehabilitation. Finally, you will be introduced to a rehabilitation tool developed by the Danish company, DigiRehab.
The Business Case I
This module will begin with an introduction to ethnography as a tool to analyse user needs. You will also hear about how firms can position themselves to benefit from innovation, be introduced to the most common value capturing mechanisms and the different types of intellectual property rights. In the lessons, the DigiRehab case from module 3 will be used as an example.
Reviews
Comprehensive and inspiring lectures that serve as a great introduction to the matters discussed.
Very well explained and many practical examples are given.
Very helpful in terms of understanding the gap between great ideas and successful innovation. An important skill to have in light of the technological advancements in healthcare today.
Useful and inspiring course! As a Biomedical Engineering student trying to get insights in start-up development and business in biomedical field, I really appreciated these classes.
