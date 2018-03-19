About this Course

6,067 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Digital Transformation in Financial Services Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Digital Transformation in Financial Services Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Copenhagen Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 minutes to complete

Innovation Strategy: Developing your FinTech Strategy

5 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)
3 hours to complete

Competing on technological innovation

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 49 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Organizing for digital innovation

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 48 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Channeling the smarts of others

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Capstone project

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INNOVATION STRATEGY: DEVELOPING YOUR FINTECH STRATEGY

View all reviews

About the Digital Transformation in Financial Services Specialization

Digital Transformation in Financial Services

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder