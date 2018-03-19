Welcome to Innovation strategy: Developing your Fintech Strategy! As you probably know, this is the third course in a three-part specialization focused on the digital transformation of finance.
In this course, we'll aim to bring you insights about how business strategy intersects with innovation in finance. I'm excited to have you in the class and look forward to helping you learn more about this important topic. To begin, I recommend taking a few minutes to explore the course site. A good place to start is the navigation bar on the left. Click Course Content to see what material we’ll cover each week, as well preview the assignments you’ll need to complete to pass the course. Click Discussions to see forums where you can discuss the course material with fellow students taking the class. Be sure to introduce yourself to everyone in the Meet and Greet forum! This course should take about four weeks to complete. You can check out the recommended course schedule below to see a quick overview of the lessons and assignments you’ll complete each week. By the time you finish this course, you’ll have understood the job your Fintech innovation strategy should solve and mastered both internal and external innovation tools to solve the problem. You will also have been exposed to how some of the world’s leading financial companies work with innovation and seen inspirational examples from the digital masters, such as Google, Apple and Amazon. You'll be introduced to the Capstone Project for the specialization and have a chance to form some preliminary solutions for a financial company that needs to re-think its Fintech innovation strategy. The course has a primary focus on the banking sector, with insurance as a secondary area of concern. Most examples are rooted in the North American and European financial markets. Good luck as you get started. I look forward to seeing you in class!