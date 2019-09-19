NM
Jun 22, 2020
Course is very detailed , informative , rigorous, course, well-structured it is highly recommended for all the Financial Services Professionals .
RS
May 28, 2018
Excellent course.It gives capstone Project to do so.That's why it is definitely best one to improve our knowledge
By Aigerim Z•
Sep 19, 2019
slow feedback from peers for reviewing assignment. Really wanted to pass the course fast but not so many participants are active. Dissapointed and demotivated to continue the whole specialization. Grading should be on instructors and not be dependable on peers as their activities cannot be managed by instructors.
By Erwin V•
Dec 14, 2018
Really good course, to the point and well structured. The feedback from peers in exercises is a bit disappointing at times as not everyone seems to be willing to invest the time to give constructive feedback.
By Ewa G•
Mar 20, 2018
I do like the content but I am kind of lost in the structure of this course
I find multi- choices tests very difficult and confusing. the more choices, the worst it gets.
By Damola G•
Dec 10, 2020
This was a very insightful course on Innovation and strategy . The case studies introduced made it practical and easy to apply the lessons. highly recommended for all players in the Financial Services sector.
By Nitin B M•
Jun 23, 2020
By Raguram S•
May 29, 2018
By Iosif G•
Jul 3, 2021
One of the most interesting courses that I have ever accomplished. Thank you Coursera, thank you CBS.
By Ekaterina E•
Aug 4, 2021
The course is very good for beginners. I have had problem with issuance of the certificate.
By Carlos E L F•
Dec 27, 2018
Excellent course. I wish we could have at least one live meeting with the professors.
By GLORIA F T•
Feb 11, 2019
Amazing content relevant to the current times and engagingly delivered.
Thanks Team!!
By Artem K•
Jan 18, 2018
Good course. Highly recommended.
By Muhammad N•
Aug 22, 2020
Great Experience
By Ermias K•
Feb 4, 2022
Great course
By Deleted A•
Jun 11, 2019
Great Course
By FUTUN F A•
Mar 28, 2021
thank u (;
By Dong W•
Sep 5, 2019
Good cours
By Onome M A•
Dec 20, 2019
Awesome!
By Nirav N•
Sep 28, 2020
Tutor was awesome. I got all the topics in my domain.
By Mario S U•
Dec 30, 2017
Excellent course!!! Thanks
By Carol C•
Mar 18, 2019
Thanks teachers for you knowledgment
By Belen S•
Nov 27, 2017
It´s very useful course! very good.
By Francisco A•
Feb 18, 2020
Revealing. Clear. Contemporary.
By Luis F•
Oct 20, 2017
Excellent course, keep it up! I
By Caryl G•
Jun 21, 2020
The course was great, although I wasn't expecting te quizzes. Nonetheless, I really learned so much. Perhaps you can improve on the video subtitles. Thank you for offering this course.
By Hugo M F Z•
Nov 7, 2018
I enjoyed the course and I could acquire new knowledge about this interesting topic, I recommend it to anyone who wants to understand the benefits of fintech in the financial services