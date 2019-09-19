Chevron Left
Back to Innovation Strategy: Developing Your Fintech strategy

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Innovation Strategy: Developing Your Fintech strategy by Copenhagen Business School

4.6
stars
255 ratings
35 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Innovation strategy: Developing your Fintech Strategy! As you probably know, this is the third course in a three-part specialization focused on the digital transformation of finance. In this course, we'll aim to bring you insights about how business strategy intersects with innovation in finance. I'm excited to have you in the class and look forward to helping you learn more about this important topic. To begin, I recommend taking a few minutes to explore the course site. A good place to start is the navigation bar on the left. Click Course Content to see what material we’ll cover each week, as well preview the assignments you’ll need to complete to pass the course. Click Discussions to see forums where you can discuss the course material with fellow students taking the class. Be sure to introduce yourself to everyone in the Meet and Greet forum! This course should take about four weeks to complete. You can check out the recommended course schedule below to see a quick overview of the lessons and assignments you’ll complete each week. By the time you finish this course, you’ll have understood the job your Fintech innovation strategy should solve and mastered both internal and external innovation tools to solve the problem. You will also have been exposed to how some of the world’s leading financial companies work with innovation and seen inspirational examples from the digital masters, such as Google, Apple and Amazon. You'll be introduced to the Capstone Project for the specialization and have a chance to form some preliminary solutions for a financial company that needs to re-think its Fintech innovation strategy. The course has a primary focus on the banking sector, with insurance as a secondary area of concern. Most examples are rooted in the North American and European financial markets. Good luck as you get started. I look forward to seeing you in class!...

Top reviews

NM

Jun 22, 2020

Course is very detailed , informative , rigorous, course, well-structured it is highly recommended for all the Financial Services Professionals .

RS

May 28, 2018

Excellent course.It gives capstone Project to do so.That's why it is definitely best one to improve our knowledge

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 35 Reviews for Innovation Strategy: Developing Your Fintech strategy

By Aigerim Z

Sep 19, 2019

slow feedback from peers for reviewing assignment. Really wanted to pass the course fast but not so many participants are active. Dissapointed and demotivated to continue the whole specialization. Grading should be on instructors and not be dependable on peers as their activities cannot be managed by instructors.

By Erwin V

Dec 14, 2018

Really good course, to the point and well structured. The feedback from peers in exercises is a bit disappointing at times as not everyone seems to be willing to invest the time to give constructive feedback.

By Ewa G

Mar 20, 2018

I do like the content but I am kind of lost in the structure of this course

I find multi- choices tests very difficult and confusing. the more choices, the worst it gets.

By Damola G

Dec 10, 2020

This was a very insightful course on Innovation and strategy . The case studies introduced made it practical and easy to apply the lessons. highly recommended for all players in the Financial Services sector.

By Nitin B M

Jun 23, 2020

Course is very detailed , informative , rigorous, course, well-structured it is highly recommended for all the Financial Services Professionals .

By Raguram S

May 29, 2018

Excellent course.It gives capstone Project to do so.That's why it is definitely best one to improve our knowledge

By Iosif G

Jul 3, 2021

One of the most interesting courses that I have ever accomplished. Thank you Coursera, thank you CBS.

By Ekaterina E

Aug 4, 2021

T​he course is very good for beginners. I have had problem with issuance of the certificate.

By Carlos E L F

Dec 27, 2018

Excellent course. I wish we could have at least one live meeting with the professors.

By GLORIA F T

Feb 11, 2019

Amazing content relevant to the current times and engagingly delivered.

Thanks Team!!

By Artem K

Jan 18, 2018

Good course. Highly recommended.

By Muhammad N

Aug 22, 2020

Great Experience

By Ermias K

Feb 4, 2022

Great course

By Deleted A

Jun 11, 2019

Great Course

By FUTUN F A

Mar 28, 2021

thank u (;

By Dong W

Sep 5, 2019

Good cours

By Onome M A

Dec 20, 2019

Awesome!

By Nirav N

Sep 28, 2020

Tutor was awesome. I got all the topics in my domain.

By Mario S U

Dec 30, 2017

Excellent course!!! Thanks

Copenhagen Business School

By Carol C

Mar 18, 2019

Thanks teachers for you knowledgment

By Belen S

Nov 27, 2017

It´s very useful course! very good.

By Francisco A

Feb 18, 2020

Revealing. Clear. Contemporary.

By Luis F

Oct 20, 2017

Excellent course, keep it up! I

By Caryl G

Jun 21, 2020

The course was great, although I wasn't expecting te quizzes. Nonetheless, I really learned so much. Perhaps you can improve on the video subtitles. Thank you for offering this course.

By Hugo M F Z

Nov 7, 2018

I enjoyed the course and I could acquire new knowledge about this interesting topic, I recommend it to anyone who wants to understand the benefits of fintech in the financial services

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder