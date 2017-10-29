About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Digital Transformation in Financial Services Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Financial Services
  • Digital Strategy
  • Financial Technology
  • Business Ecosystem
Instructors

Offered by

Copenhagen Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

Digital Competition in Financial Services

4 hours to complete

The digital transformation

Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Digital platforms

Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Digital ecosystems

Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Capstone project: How open is open enough?

