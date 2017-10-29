Welcome to Digital Transformation Strategy! As you probably know, this is the first course in a three part specialization focused on the digital transformation of finance. We'll aim to bring you insights about how digitalization intersects with finance, culled from one of the world's top regions for digital innovation. I'm excited to have you in the class and look forward to helping you learn more about this important topic.
- Financial Services
- Digital Strategy
- Financial Technology
- Business Ecosystem
Copenhagen Business School
Centrally located in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, Copenhagen Business School (CBS) is one of the largest business schools in Europe with close to 23,000 students. CBS offers world-class research-based degree programs at undergraduate, graduate, and PhD levels as well as executive and other post experience programs.
Welcome to Digital Competition in Financial Services! By the time you finish this course, you will have mastered important concepts needed to understand the transformation, learned from best practice in digital industries, and seen how firms in financial services are embracing the new rules of competition. You will be introduced to the Capstone Project for the specialization and have a chance to form some preliminary solutions for a financial service company that is re-inventing itself to compete in finance as a digital industry.
The digital transformation is radically rewriting the rules of competition in the financial service industries. In this module, we are exploring the forces shaping the new competitive dynamics: product and service digitization, changing customer demands and new regulations. Together, these forces give rise to completely new market structures that force organizations to compete in new ways.
At the heart of the digital transformation rests an increased orientation towards digitally enabled platform-based business models. In this module, we cover how firms compete with platforms and how platforms change the dynamics of affected industries. We explore the workings of the platform, including how to establish a platform core for others to build on and how to manage the relationship to 3rd party developers. We contextualize the ideas behind digital platform thinking using examples both from financial service companies and from the digital giants that excel in platform-based businesses.
In this module, we introduce the business ecosystem metaphor as a way to think of and model the increasingly complex relationships between actors in the digital financial service industries. We elaborate on how to deal with relational tensions internally and towards externally. We also address how digital technology strategies become inseparable from business strategy in the digital era.
This course has been designed as industry-ready course with lots of learning and real industry case study. Amazing Faculty. Keep up the good work.
Enjoyed this course, well-paced, good introduction of terminology, regulation and key concepts. Could do with tidying up in terms of typos and mistakes in the videos in certain places however.
A futuristic focus on financial services with variety of examples from current period. A brief discussion and new things about the digital competition.\n\nReally enjoyed.
The course was very good with relatable case studies. Highly recommended for getting to know the challenges in Financial Services and various strategies and methods available.
This Specialization is intended for learners that have or wants to have a career in the digital financial industries.
