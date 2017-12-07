KK
Aug 1, 2020
Am happy i enrolled into this course, gave a lot perspective on Platforms and future of how Banking industry is shaping up!! Would strongly recommend for anyone who wants to take this course.
FB
Apr 21, 2020
A great introduction to Digitalization, concepts fully explained and the capstone project (which is peer reviewed) is a great way to have feedback and being able to view other points of view
By SenthilVel M•
Dec 7, 2017
This was a Great Foundation Step in the last 4 weeks to get a complete Picture of the Digital Transformation in Financial services. The course was well designed to take us through the very basics of Demand side Economics, Keystone Organization, WIn win ecosystems, how to be a Value eco System and so. This gave me a good re cap on how to see a Valu organization on they support the eco system and how this Value can be seen from a Digital Platform Provider!
By Qais A Q•
Apr 18, 2020
The content was very good but found that the spoken text was not properly captured in the transcripts. Also, I would revisit the title of the course. This course was more about digital platforms than competition in Financial services.
By Bami I•
Oct 2, 2018
Very good and insightful course
By suresh•
Sep 15, 2018
too many reference materials which can be found directly online
By Werner H•
Dec 7, 2017
Great course! It was insightful to learn the new dynamics in a digitalized world and what companies can do to position themselves to take advantage of the current and future opportunities.
By Katy N•
Oct 15, 2019
Excellent course material, really interesting Case Study on Saxo Bank. Perfect for anyone interested in the finance industries.
By Hugo M F Z•
Aug 21, 2018
I really enjoyed the course, l learned new concepts in an easy way and got actual knowledge about digital in financial services
By Deepak R•
Jun 17, 2018
Really a great course if you would like to understand more about the new world of Digitisation in Financial services. !
By Maloy H•
Sep 5, 2019
Really nice case work. The reviews by the peer group is also nice incentive for us to know what others are thinking
By Maytham A•
May 6, 2019
Decent introduction to digital transformation with a focus on some theoretical aspects and how this introduces new approaches to strategy versus classical models. You will not find a practitioners guide here but if you have no background you will feel it was worth it.
By Josh M•
Oct 30, 2017
Enjoyed this course, well-paced, good introduction of terminology, regulation and key concepts. Could do with tidying up in terms of typos and mistakes in the videos in certain places however.
By Suneet•
Sep 4, 2018
Good course to get understanding of digital in the financial services. Can be enhanced with providing detailed study material and case studies (vs some of the Wikipedia links).
By Marc C•
Dec 26, 2019
The content of the course is quite interesting although sometimes it's a bit repetitive and it might help to have more information compiled in presentation like format
By Cristina F•
Dec 21, 2017
I enjoyed the fact that teaches the strategies of competition but felt sometimes it was too much hardcore theory! Nevertheless, great course and awesome instructors!
By KAMAL G•
May 27, 2018
Well discussed examples with Saxo bank made it interesting and the final assignment module helps to think about what one has learned.
By Pavel C•
Apr 21, 2019
Not bad, but I miss fundamental schemes and charts a lot. I'd rather try to illustrate the transformation with Wardley Map model.
By José L V J•
Sep 17, 2019
A very good course for undertanding the Digital battle, its fundaments and its characteristics in the financial services.
By Thibault B•
Jul 29, 2019
Would be better to have more visuals. Teacher is speaking but it is difficult to get everything without visual.
By Belen S•
Nov 21, 2017
This course has been really useful. It introduce you in a new world with very good and clear information
By GLORIA F T•
Jul 12, 2019
Role of digital evolutions in shaping competition / co-operation among players in the Finance space.
By Debraj B•
Sep 24, 2018
Quite detailed course and effective one. Elaborate overview on Digitization of Financial Sector
By Diego M•
Feb 5, 2018
Great vision about how the fintechs and the great banks are doing about digitalization
By Fabio B•
Apr 26, 2019
Maybe some more indications of readings would help a deeper study.
By Matías M•
Nov 11, 2019
A great course, simple and with an application in my daily work.
By Mohamed A•
Sep 1, 2019
nice course but some of the material are old but good concepts