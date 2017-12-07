Chevron Left
Digital Competition in Financial Services by Copenhagen Business School

4.6
stars
890 ratings
208 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Digital Transformation Strategy! As you probably know, this is the first course in a three part specialization focused on the digital transformation of finance. We'll aim to bring you insights about how digitalization intersects with finance, culled from one of the world's top regions for digital innovation. I'm excited to have you in the class and look forward to helping you learn more about this important topic. To begin, I recommend taking a few minutes to explore the course site. A good place to start is the navigation bar on the left. Click Course Content to see what material we’ll cover each week, as well preview the assignments you’ll need to complete to pass the course. Click Discussions to see forums where you can discuss the course material with fellow students taking the class. Be sure to introduce yourself to everyone in the Meet and Greet forum! This course should take about four weeks to complete. You can check out the recommended course schedule below to see a quick overview of the lessons and assignments you’ll complete each week. By the time you finish this course, you’ll have mastered the transformational forces of digitalization and the new competitive dynamics it gives rise to, learned from leading financial companies and seen inspirational examples from the digital masters. You'll be introduced to the Capstone Project for the specialization and have a chance to form some preliminary solutions for a financial company seeking a new strategy for the digital age of finance. Good luck as you get started. I look forward to seeing you in class!...

Top reviews

KK

Aug 1, 2020

Am happy i enrolled into this course, gave a lot perspective on Platforms and future of how Banking industry is shaping up!! Would strongly recommend for anyone who wants to take this course.

FB

Apr 21, 2020

A great introduction to Digitalization, concepts fully explained and the capstone project (which is peer reviewed) is a great way to have feedback and being able to view other points of view

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 209 Reviews for Digital Competition in Financial Services

By SenthilVel M

Dec 7, 2017

This was a Great Foundation Step in the last 4 weeks to get a complete Picture of the Digital Transformation in Financial services. The course was well designed to take us through the very basics of Demand side Economics, Keystone Organization, WIn win ecosystems, how to be a Value eco System and so. This gave me a good re cap on how to see a Valu organization on they support the eco system and how this Value can be seen from a Digital Platform Provider!

By Qais A Q

Apr 18, 2020

The content was very good but found that the spoken text was not properly captured in the transcripts. Also, I would revisit the title of the course. This course was more about digital platforms than competition in Financial services.

By Bami I

Oct 2, 2018

Very good and insightful course

By suresh

Sep 15, 2018

too many reference materials which can be found directly online

By Werner H

Dec 7, 2017

Great course! It was insightful to learn the new dynamics in a digitalized world and what companies can do to position themselves to take advantage of the current and future opportunities.

By Katy N

Oct 15, 2019

Excellent course material, really interesting Case Study on Saxo Bank. Perfect for anyone interested in the finance industries.

By Hugo M F Z

Aug 21, 2018

I really enjoyed the course, l learned new concepts in an easy way and got actual knowledge about digital in financial services

By Deepak R

Jun 17, 2018

Really a great course if you would like to understand more about the new world of Digitisation in Financial services. !

By Maloy H

Sep 5, 2019

Really nice case work. The reviews by the peer group is also nice incentive for us to know what others are thinking

By Maytham A

May 6, 2019

Decent introduction to digital transformation with a focus on some theoretical aspects and how this introduces new approaches to strategy versus classical models. You will not find a practitioners guide here but if you have no background you will feel it was worth it.

By Josh M

Oct 30, 2017

Enjoyed this course, well-paced, good introduction of terminology, regulation and key concepts. Could do with tidying up in terms of typos and mistakes in the videos in certain places however.

By Suneet

Sep 4, 2018

Good course to get understanding of digital in the financial services. Can be enhanced with providing detailed study material and case studies (vs some of the Wikipedia links).

By Marc C

Dec 26, 2019

The content of the course is quite interesting although sometimes it's a bit repetitive and it might help to have more information compiled in presentation like format

By Cristina F

Dec 21, 2017

I enjoyed the fact that teaches the strategies of competition but felt sometimes it was too much hardcore theory! Nevertheless, great course and awesome instructors!

By KAMAL G

May 27, 2018

Well discussed examples with Saxo bank made it interesting and the final assignment module helps to think about what one has learned.

By Pavel C

Apr 21, 2019

Not bad, but I miss fundamental schemes and charts a lot. I'd rather try to illustrate the transformation with Wardley Map model.

By José L V J

Sep 17, 2019

A very good course for undertanding the Digital battle, its fundaments and its characteristics in the financial services.

By Thibault B

Jul 29, 2019

Would be better to have more visuals. Teacher is speaking but it is difficult to get everything without visual.

By Belen S

Nov 21, 2017

This course has been really useful. It introduce you in a new world with very good and clear information

By GLORIA F T

Jul 12, 2019

Role of digital evolutions in shaping competition / co-operation among players in the Finance space.

By Debraj B

Sep 24, 2018

Quite detailed course and effective one. Elaborate overview on Digitization of Financial Sector

By Diego M

Feb 5, 2018

Great vision about how the fintechs and the great banks are doing about digitalization

By Fabio B

Apr 26, 2019

Maybe some more indications of readings would help a deeper study.

By Matías M

Nov 11, 2019

A great course, simple and with an application in my daily work.

By Mohamed A

Sep 1, 2019

nice course but some of the material are old but good concepts

