In this capstone project course, we ask YOU to apply everything you have learned in this specialization to analyze a real world company and to develop a digital transformation strategy for this company.
Copenhagen Business School
Centrally located in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, Copenhagen Business School (CBS) is one of the largest business schools in Europe with close to 23,000 students. CBS offers world-class research-based degree programs at undergraduate, graduate, and PhD levels as well as executive and other post experience programs.
Course introduction
INTRODUCTION TO THE CAPSTONE PROJECT
If you're taking this course, you've most likely completed the three earlier courses in this specialisation, Digital Competition in Financial Services, FinTech, and Innovation strategy. In this module you'll get to apply the concepts you have learned in the course. You'll get to choose among four cases for your final project and this specialization, as we describe in greater detail in what follows.
Milestone I - Diagnosis
Milestone 2 - Prescription
Fantastic Course to improve your understanding and knowledge of disruptive financial technologies.
Knowledge gained contributed significantly to the success on my role as a product manager.
Interesting options of real live cases for the Capstone project. The peer review provides valuable feedback to view the problem from different perspectives and enhance my knowledge.
I enjoyed the course very much, although there were some topics such as Digital cash and Smart money that there were not reviewed with great detail during the previous courses
This Specialization is intended for learners that have or wants to have a career in the digital financial industries.
