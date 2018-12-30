Chevron Left
In this capstone project course, we ask YOU to apply everything you have learned in this specialization to analyze a real world company and to develop a digital transformation strategy for this company. You will have the possibility to choose between four different case companies, that varies in size (from small start-up to large financial service providers), industry (banking, financial trading, insurance) and geographical location. For one of these -- only one -- you will create a concise recommendation of a strategy to leverage the digital transformation of financial services. To do this well, you will need to summon ideas appropriately from the earlier three courses in the specialization....

CH

Jan 10, 2018

Interesting options of real live cases for the Capstone project. The peer review provides valuable feedback to view the problem from different perspectives and enhance my knowledge.

NM

Jun 22, 2020

Course is very detailed , informative , rigorous, course, well-structured it is highly recommended for all the Financial Services Professionals .

By Erwin V

Dec 30, 2018

Really good course, to the point and well structured. The feedback from peers in exercises is a bit disappointing at times as not everyone seems to be willing to invest the time to give constructive feedback.

By CHIN Y H

Jan 11, 2018

By Onome M A

Dec 19, 2019

Knowledge gained contributed significantly to the success on my role as a product manager.

By Artem K

Jan 25, 2018

Awesome course!

By Belen S

Jan 3, 2018

There is not any teacher´s feedback about your job. To me has been difficult to find my colleagues reviews so I couldn´t chat with them properly.

By ramziabk

Dec 16, 2017

This shouldn't be a course on its own. Instead it should be integrated with other courses.

By Andreas S

Aug 30, 2019

wrong and wrong spelled words, long time to wait for results, no good rating system

By Iosif G

Aug 14, 2021

This Capstone Project really challenged me to bundle my knowledge from digital competition, FinTech, and innovation strategy in order to put it into practice. It also made me develop relevant ideas that I can use for my own business.

By Sourabh B

Mar 16, 2020

Definitely a great beginning for understanding the digital conundrums that today's financial services providers face. This course will help building the fundamental thought process on how to approach the problem. Thumbs up!!

By Nitin B M

Jun 23, 2020

By Niraj K M

Jan 24, 2021

I really enjoyed this course and learnt a lot. Would like to express my gratitude to both the professors.

By Mayur D

Nov 28, 2019

Fantastic Course to improve your understanding and knowledge of disruptive financial technologies.

By Camilo E S C

Aug 25, 2020

One of the best coursese that I ever take. Pretty consice and a graet method

By Mustafa M

Mar 30, 2021

It is a great knowledge in the modern technology.

By RAJEEV K S

Aug 30, 2020

Very good knowledge about digital Transformation

By lwanga f

Aug 19, 2021

its applicable to my JD

By 2.21914E+11 M S I P

Dec 21, 2020

very helpful for me

By 2.21914E+11 M A A Z

Dec 20, 2020

nice course

By Nora J

Feb 16, 2021

Goood

By AKALAKINI O A

Jul 29, 2020

good

By Hugo M F Z

Nov 24, 2018

I enjoyed the course very much, although there were some topics such as Digital cash and Smart money that there were not reviewed with great detail during the previous courses

By Tobias C

Dec 14, 2021

interesting cases for capstone project, but content should be updated, as min. 4 years old

By Guy P P S

May 11, 2022

Very interesting in understanding the digital transaformation economy and its dynamics

By Dong W

Sep 16, 2019

Good practice

By Jaydeep N P

Jun 23, 2020

Need an update to the content, to incorporate the latest 2019/20 events.

