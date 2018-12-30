CH
Jan 10, 2018
Interesting options of real live cases for the Capstone project. The peer review provides valuable feedback to view the problem from different perspectives and enhance my knowledge.
NM
Jun 22, 2020
Course is very detailed , informative , rigorous, course, well-structured it is highly recommended for all the Financial Services Professionals .
By Erwin V•
Dec 30, 2018
Really good course, to the point and well structured. The feedback from peers in exercises is a bit disappointing at times as not everyone seems to be willing to invest the time to give constructive feedback.
By CHIN Y H•
Jan 11, 2018
Interesting options of real live cases for the Capstone project. The peer review provides valuable feedback to view the problem from different perspectives and enhance my knowledge.
By Onome M A•
Dec 19, 2019
Knowledge gained contributed significantly to the success on my role as a product manager.
By Artem K•
Jan 25, 2018
Awesome course!
By Belen S•
Jan 3, 2018
There is not any teacher´s feedback about your job. To me has been difficult to find my colleagues reviews so I couldn´t chat with them properly.
By ramziabk•
Dec 16, 2017
This shouldn't be a course on its own. Instead it should be integrated with other courses.
By Andreas S•
Aug 30, 2019
wrong and wrong spelled words, long time to wait for results, no good rating system
By Iosif G•
Aug 14, 2021
This Capstone Project really challenged me to bundle my knowledge from digital competition, FinTech, and innovation strategy in order to put it into practice. It also made me develop relevant ideas that I can use for my own business.
By Sourabh B•
Mar 16, 2020
Definitely a great beginning for understanding the digital conundrums that today's financial services providers face. This course will help building the fundamental thought process on how to approach the problem. Thumbs up!!
By Nitin B M•
Jun 23, 2020
Course is very detailed , informative , rigorous, course, well-structured it is highly recommended for all the Financial Services Professionals .
By Niraj K M•
Jan 24, 2021
I really enjoyed this course and learnt a lot. Would like to express my gratitude to both the professors.
By Mayur D•
Nov 28, 2019
Fantastic Course to improve your understanding and knowledge of disruptive financial technologies.
By Camilo E S C•
Aug 25, 2020
One of the best coursese that I ever take. Pretty consice and a graet method
By Mustafa M•
Mar 30, 2021
It is a great knowledge in the modern technology.
By RAJEEV K S•
Aug 30, 2020
Very good knowledge about digital Transformation
By lwanga f•
Aug 19, 2021
its applicable to my JD
By 2.21914E+11 M S I P•
Dec 21, 2020
very helpful for me
By 2.21914E+11 M A A Z•
Dec 20, 2020
nice course
By Nora J•
Feb 16, 2021
Goood
By AKALAKINI O A•
Jul 29, 2020
good
By Hugo M F Z•
Nov 24, 2018
I enjoyed the course very much, although there were some topics such as Digital cash and Smart money that there were not reviewed with great detail during the previous courses
By Tobias C•
Dec 14, 2021
interesting cases for capstone project, but content should be updated, as min. 4 years old
By Guy P P S•
May 11, 2022
Very interesting in understanding the digital transaformation economy and its dynamics
By Dong W•
Sep 16, 2019
Good practice
By Jaydeep N P•
Jun 23, 2020
Need an update to the content, to incorporate the latest 2019/20 events.