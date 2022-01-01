- Digital Strategy
- Open Banking
- Innovation
- Financial Technology
- Financial Services
- Business Ecosystem
- Crowdfunding
- Peer-To-Peer Lending
Digital Transformation in Financial Services Specialization
Master the digital transformation of finance. Understand and leverage the digital dynamics to compete in the digital age of finance
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners in this Specialization will use their acquired knowledge to analyse problems and propose actions in real world situations. In the capstone project, the learners will be asked to develop a digital transformation strategy for a real-world financial service company.
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Digital Competition in Financial Services
Welcome to Digital Transformation Strategy! As you probably know, this is the first course in a three part specialization focused on the digital transformation of finance. We'll aim to bring you insights about how digitalization intersects with finance, culled from one of the world's top regions for digital innovation. I'm excited to have you in the class and look forward to helping you learn more about this important topic.
FinTech and the Transformation in Financial Services
The FinTech revolution is rapidly transforming the financial industry. The use of digital technologies is the norm, and together with regulatory and market changes it is creating a revolution. After completion of the module, you'll be able to: describe the changes that influence the financial sector, understand the complexity of the payment infrastructure, identify and explain the key payment instruments and how they function, understand the types of money that exits, and recognize changes in the regulatory frameworks and how they inhibit or promote innovation.
Innovation Strategy: Developing Your Fintech strategy
Welcome to Innovation strategy: Developing your Fintech Strategy! As you probably know, this is the third course in a three-part specialization focused on the digital transformation of finance.
Digital Transformation of Financial Services - Capstone Project
In this capstone project course, we ask YOU to apply everything you have learned in this specialization to analyze a real world company and to develop a digital transformation strategy for this company.
Offered by
Copenhagen Business School
Centrally located in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, Copenhagen Business School (CBS) is one of the largest business schools in Europe with close to 23,000 students. CBS offers world-class research-based degree programs at undergraduate, graduate, and PhD levels as well as executive and other post experience programs.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.