About this Specialization

This Specialization is intended for learners that have or wants to have a career in the digital financial industries. The Specialization explores the evolving world of finance, focusing on the changing dynamics caused by the conversion of products and services into digital goods, new customer demands and changing regulation to govern the competetive landscape - the digital transformation of finance. You’ll learn about concepts such as digital platforms and business ecosystems, be exposed to the emerging Fintech landscape and master a new toolbox for successfully competing on innovation in the digital era of finance. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll create and defend a holistic digital transformation strategy for a real world company. Throughout the course, the instructors will use state of art examples and share their own research from the European and North American finance industries, as well as expose practices from leading digital financial services and companies, such as MobilePay, Saxo Bank and PayPal. The main focus in the course is on the financial sector (in particular in North America and Europe), but the course also include material of relevance for the financial trading and insurance sectors and inspiration from Africa.
How the Specialization Works

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Digital Competition in Financial Services

FinTech and the Transformation in Financial Services

Innovation Strategy: Developing Your Fintech strategy

Digital Transformation of Financial Services - Capstone Project

Instructors

Offered by

Copenhagen Business School

Frequently Asked Questions

