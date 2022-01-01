This is the final course in the Fintech Emerging Markets specialization. This course assumes you have completed the first three courses of this specialization. For this capstone project, you will need to prepare a business model canvas and pitch for your startup. This will involve identifying opportunities for a new service, product, or application, assessing the regulatory context and proposing appropriate fintech or non-fintech technologies. The three main parts of the business plan are to (i) the business challenge statement - identifying opportunities for new services and the customers (ii) a business model canvas, which will include a feasibility analysis that includes assessing the regulatory context, and (iii) presenting a video pitch which includes developing a pitch deck.
This course is part of the Fintech Startups in Emerging Markets Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Develop your own business model canvas and pitch for your startup idea.
Skills you will gain
- Financial Technology
- Presentation
- pitch
- Entrepreneurship
- Business Model Canvas
Offered by
University of Cape Town
The University of Cape Town is the oldest university in South Africa and is one of the leading research universities on the African continent. UCT has over 25 000 students, of whom 30% are postgraduate students. We offer degrees in six faculties: Commerce, Engineering & the Built Environment, Health Sciences, Humanities, Law, and Science. We pride ourself on our diverse student body, which reflects the many cultures and backgrounds of the region. We welcome international students and are currently home to thousands of international students from over 100 countries. UCT has a tradition of academic excellence that is respected world-wide and is privileged to have more than 30 A-rated researchers on our staff, all of whom are recognised as world leaders in their field. Our aim is to ensure that our research contributes to the public good through sharing knowledge for the benefit of society. Past students include five Nobel Laureates – Max Theiler, Alan Cormack, Sir Aaron Klug, Ralph Bunche and, most recently, J M Coetzee.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Your Business Challenge
Welcome to the course specialization project. Congratulations on making it here! We are so excited you are taking this next step in pursuit of your startup idea. This course is not content-focused, but offers you the opportunity to develop your startup idea, and create actual outputs like a business model canvas, a pitch deck and even a video pitch if you’re keen. In this first week, we take it easy, with optional peer review assessment. This provides an opportunity to explore your ideas and business challenge if you have not already done so.
Your Business Model Canvas
This week you are going to create your business model canvas. You would have heard about this business planning tool from Rael and Sarah-Anne in the previous course, but now it’s your chance to complete it. This tool pushes you to think about your customers, resources, cost structures and more.
Creating Your Pitchdeck
This week we move on to the pitch. The startup world is filled with competitions and events around the world where you get the opportunity to present your pitch.You have a very short amount of time to get your story and message across. For the next two weeks we will explore how to create and present your pitch deck for investors.
Delivering your Pitch
Congratulations on reaching week 4. You’re in the final stretch. This week is taking initiative to film your pitch and making it a reality. If you were going to present your idea to a real investor, you need to prepare as much as possible.
About the Fintech Startups in Emerging Markets Specialization
The University of Cape Town’s specialization will give aspiring entrepreneurs the tools to understand the technological innovations and challenges the financial services industry faces in the emerging market context. The specialization covers foundations of the changing financial regulations, new technological applications like blockchain or artificial intelligence and design thinking for startups in emerging markets. Through real-world case studies, you will see how this technology can unlock growth and spur innovation and will understand the specific emerging economies environment within which innovation can take place. This specialization is particularly suited for entrepreneurs or aspiring entrepreneurs who want to learn how they can harness the power of fintech or technology in an emerging market. You will work on a business plan for your own fintech or tech-based startup idea in the capstone project comprising a business model canvas and pitch. This allows aspiring entrepreneurs to take a tangible step towards launching their own startup.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.