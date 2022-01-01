About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Fintech Startups in Emerging Markets Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop your own business model canvas and pitch for your startup idea.

Skills you will gain

  • Financial Technology
  • Presentation
  • pitch
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Business Model Canvas
Instructor

Offered by

University of Cape Town

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Your Business Challenge

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Your Business Model Canvas

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Creating Your Pitchdeck

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Delivering your Pitch

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 39 min)

About the Fintech Startups in Emerging Markets Specialization

Fintech Startups in Emerging Markets

