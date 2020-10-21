Learner Reviews & Feedback for Capstone Course: Start Up Your Fintech Future by University of Cape Town
About the Course
This is the final course in the Fintech Emerging Markets specialization. This course assumes you have completed the first three courses of this specialization. For this capstone project, you will need to prepare a business model canvas and pitch for your startup. This will involve identifying opportunities for a new service, product, or application, assessing the regulatory context and proposing appropriate fintech or non-fintech technologies. The three main parts of the business plan are to (i) the business challenge statement - identifying opportunities for new services and the customers (ii) a business model canvas, which will include a feasibility analysis that includes assessing the regulatory context, and (iii) presenting a video pitch which includes developing a pitch deck....
