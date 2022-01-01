About this Specialization

This Specialization explores the evolving world of business strategy, focusing on the increasingly important roles of design, user experience, and innovation in shaping competitive advantage. You’ll learn about concepts such as goal setting, value creation, global integration, and diversification, and you’ll critique classic theories and frameworks in the context of new business realities. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll create and defend a holistic business strategy in response to a realistic case study prompt.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Strategic Management

4.8
stars
3,961 ratings
892 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Strategy Formulation

4.5
stars
1,340 ratings
274 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Strategy Implementation

4.6
stars
849 ratings
170 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Strategic Management - Capstone Project

4.6
stars
307 ratings
66 reviews

