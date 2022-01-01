- Strategic Management
Strategic Management and Innovation Specialization
Manage 21st Century Business Strategy. Develop and implement an innovative business approach in just three courses.
About this Specialization
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Strategic Management
The world of business strategy is in transition. What used to work doesn't anymore -- not necessarily.
Strategy Formulation
The purpose of this course is to present, analyze and discuss the different facets of business strategy formulation. Emphasizing that strategy can be seen as a unified theme that provides coherence and direction to the actions and decisions of a firm, we will cover a variety of business strategy topics concerned with firm positioning in the context of different markets, industries and locations.
Strategy Implementation
Even a thoroughly developed business strategy may fail if you don't pay enough attention to its implementation. This rings particularly true with strategies based on innovation or implemented in complex or fast-changing environments.
Strategic Management - Capstone Project
In this capstone project course, we revisit the strategy controversy at e-Types, introduced in the first course in this specialization, Strategic Management, and further analysed in each of the subsequent courses, Strategy Formulation and Strategy Implementation. After revealing, examining, and analyzing what happened at e-Types, we turn to a new set of strategy cases that range in terms of company size, geography, and focus. For your final project, we ask YOU to apply everything you have learned in this specialization to analyze your choice of one of these four situations.
Offered by
Copenhagen Business School
Centrally located in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, Copenhagen Business School (CBS) is one of the largest business schools in Europe with close to 23,000 students. CBS offers world-class research-based degree programs at undergraduate, graduate, and PhD levels as well as executive and other post experience programs.
