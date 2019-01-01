Profile

Robert Austin

Professor, Management of Creativity and Innovation

    Bio

    Robert D. Austin is Professor, Management of Creativity and Innovation, at Copenhagen Business School. Before moving to Copenhagen, he was a professor of Technology and Operations Management at the Harvard Business School for more than a decade. Austin has written nine books, including Harder Than I Thought: Adventures of a 21st Century Leader (Harvard Business Review Press, coauthored with Richard L. Nolan and Shannon O’Donnell). He has published articles in Harvard Business Review, Information Systems Research, MIT Sloan Management Review, Organization Science, the Wall Street Journal, and many other prominent venues. He’s an author of more than 60 Harvard Business School cases and also two of Harvard’s widely used online learning products. A former auto and tech company manager, Austin has consulted and provided executive education at many multinational corporations.

    Courses

    Strategic Management

    Strategic Management - Capstone Project

    Leadership in 21st Century Organizations

