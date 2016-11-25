In this capstone project course, we revisit the strategy controversy at e-Types, introduced in the first course in this specialization, Strategic Management, and further analysed in each of the subsequent courses, Strategy Formulation and Strategy Implementation. After revealing, examining, and analyzing what happened at e-Types, we turn to a new set of strategy cases that range in terms of company size, geography, and focus. For your final project, we ask YOU to apply everything you have learned in this specialization to analyze your choice of one of these four situations.
This course is part of the Strategic Management and Innovation Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
Copenhagen Business School
Centrally located in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, Copenhagen Business School (CBS) is one of the largest business schools in Europe with close to 23,000 students. CBS offers world-class research-based degree programs at undergraduate, graduate, and PhD levels as well as executive and other post experience programs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the Capstone Project
If you're taking this course, you've most likely completed the three earlier courses in this specialisation, Strategic Management, Strategy Formulation, and Strategy Implementation. In this module you'll find out what happened at e-Types, the case we've used throughout the specialization to illustrate strategy concepts, and also apply the concepts to an entirely new context. You'll get to choose among several cases for your final project and this specialization, as we describe in greater detail in what follows.
Capstone Project Description
For your final project in this course, we provide you with options: Four cases, which you can read about and choose among. These cases range from large to small companies, across geographies, and span manufacturing and service businesses. Consistent with our overall theme in this specialization, all these cases about companies that compete based on innovation. For one of these -- only one -- you will create a concise recommendation of a strategy and implementation plan. To do this well, you will need to summon ideas appropriately from the earlier three courses in the specialization.
Milestone I - Formulating Strategy
Here's a chance to share your work and ideas regarding the strategic formulation part of your chosen project assignment. This is an optional peer reviewed assignment and it will not count towards the final grade, but however serves as a great opportunity to better your project before handing in the final piece.
Milestone II - Implementation Strategy
In this module, as in the previous (3), you may share your work and ideas on part of the capstone project. Share work and ideas from you project related to areas within strategy implementation and get feedback from peers before handing in the final version of you project. Remember, this assignment is optional and wont count points towards the certificate, however its serves as great opportunity to recieve feedback that can help to improve your final project.
Finish Up
Use this week module to finish up your assignment prepare to hand it in. Look into the courses on Strategic Management, Strategy Formulation and Strategy Implementation again to assure that you understand and apply concepts and theories correctly.
Reviews
- 5 stars75.40%
- 4 stars18.12%
- 3 stars3.23%
- 2 stars1.61%
- 1 star1.61%
TOP REVIEWS FROM STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT - CAPSTONE PROJECT
This course presented an incredible opportunity to engage with other learners and build a project based on all of the previous knowledge we received.
This is a very informative program- with real-life cases. Thanks to the team for a wonderful lecture.
Great course! Very useful concepts, it challenges to think strategically upon pondering ideas. I think it would have been useful if some graded assignments where quizzes and no just Peer-Reviewed
Course was extremely current and allowed me to creatively present all my ideas.
About the Strategic Management and Innovation Specialization
This Specialization explores the evolving world of business strategy, focusing on the increasingly important roles of design, user experience, and innovation in shaping competitive advantage. You’ll learn about concepts such as goal setting, value creation, global integration, and diversification, and you’ll critique classic theories and frameworks in the context of new business realities. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll create and defend a holistic business strategy in response to a realistic case study prompt.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.