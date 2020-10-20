LH
Jun 1, 2016
All the projects are real life cases. They are close to our life, challenging but also engaging, Doing this project makes me able to implement the theoretical frameworks in real situation.
SV
Nov 14, 2018
It was great experience for me throughout the whole specialization. It was great learning experience along with that I came across great people.\n\nI will remember it for times to come.
By Rodrigo L D•
Oct 19, 2020
Great course! Very useful concepts, it challenges to think strategically upon pondering ideas.
I think it would have been useful if some graded assignments where quizzes and no just Peer-Reviewed
By Deleted A•
Nov 22, 2017
it was really great learning . the lectures were excellent and well explained with examples. Quality of video and audio was best. Evaluation process was excellent as at every stage the learning was evaluated and feedback were given which keeps the learner engaged and trying for performance enhancement. it also helped in reinforcement of the concept to be used in real life scenario. Over all good experience..
By Bernard D V•
Nov 2, 2018
A really nice way to end this great specialisation about Strategy. Maybe the best courses about strategy that I followed. One sure thing, it's not like the others (in a good way). The final project is great and will allow you to pratice what you learned during the previous courses. Great work CBS :)
By José d J D L C G•
Feb 14, 2016
Excellent course and teachers! Congratulations!
By Niels B•
Sep 16, 2016
The content and the assignment were of high quality and I really enjoyed the case I had to work on.
So overal the course was very good, but negative was that the course was a bit too long, I understand Coursera needs to finance the course, so it is better to have a long one and earn a lot of subscription fees. Bu the extra review rounds felt redundant, and because the course was so long it was difficult to keep focussed on it.
By Rene M•
Feb 18, 2016
The course as a whole is excellent (5 stars), however, the Capstone project part of the specialization consists of 3 submissions that are reviewed by other students. Consequently the quality of the reviewers are of the same level as the student itself - which obviously limits the learnings from feedback.
By Arjun•
Jun 18, 2020
This course is good for:
-The case study are intresting
-You get to submit additional courses
-There is explanation on the projects
This course is bad for:
-You are submission aren't taken seriouly.
-Clear instructions through example projects are missing
-Anyone can get a pass mark
By Jahaziel P•
May 31, 2016
I must say that the Capstone Project was a good assignment. The issue is that the Peer Reviews were bad. I had to resubmit my assignment due to a student that choose to give me 0's when the other reviewers gave me 5's. There was also a bias to what each reviewer thought the capstone should cover so you had no idea which direction to update your work because the next reviewer may feel that the type of analysis you did was not Necessary.
The course needs a specific Rubric and specific methods each person has to use in order to complete the assignment. For example, Must Use the Four Forces Model when evaluating Strategy. This way everyone knows what to expect and what to look for. Otherwise you can get a low grade on a great project because a Classmate thought you should have used another model so he gave you a 1 or 0 when the model you used demonstrated your knowledge.
Capstones need to be monitored either by a student or assistant to protect against trolls that don't read your work and give you the lowest score. Otherwise the Course was great and the information was definitely well put together. The Peer Reviews brought my overall grade lower because I didn't get the High Mark I should have.
By Mark R•
Jun 28, 2020
Not worth the effort, case studies are too old and peer review process is ineffective to the point of been a joke.
Course certificate has several mistakes on it!
By Alvaro R•
May 19, 2020
It's not course at all, it just makes you pay an extra month.
By Michael S•
May 27, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course. From the teaching staff to the content, to the overall layout I have nothing bad to say about it. I highly recommend it to anyone looking to further their education in the field of business strategy.
By WESLEY T•
May 2, 2018
The capstone is really an opportunity to put into practice the concepts learned in the courses. There are 4 "use cases" to choose and work on the formulation and implementation of strategies. Course with very rich content!
By Tan K M•
Jul 8, 2020
Really impressive finale to the course, great content and delivery by participants with serious work and insightful ideas, pleasure to be part of this community and have been inspired to join other courses by CBS
By Mary-Brenda A•
Feb 11, 2019
Excellent project assignments that related my learning to the real world today and pushed me to make strategic decisions that, as it turns out, were taken in real life too and worked out just fine. Thank you!
By Lukman H•
Jun 2, 2016
By Sarwaswa V•
Nov 15, 2018
It was great experience for me throughout the whole specialization. It was great learning experience along with that I came across great people.
I will remember it for times to come.
By Esmaeil S•
Sep 6, 2016
Being in this class and specialization was a great experience to me. Great instructors with great content but I prefer a professional person judge the final assignment of capstone.
By GIORGI L•
Apr 18, 2016
Thanks to Nicolai Pogrebnyakov and All Specialization Sectors. Good Course. If you want to have Practical Strategy Formulation and Implementation habits than Enroll !!!
By eric l•
Apr 23, 2020
the learning format was great for everyone to understand all the concepts taught and applying it , the peer group feedbacks also helped and you can learn from each other!
By Gordhan P•
May 12, 2016
Excellent course. Great learning. Top Notch facility. Definitely recommended for somebody who want to learn Strategy Management in detail.
By Ahmed H O•
Oct 28, 2020
a great course for innovation practitioners to start their learning journey towards more understanding of innovation management
By Diego N M•
Jul 28, 2016
Amazing way to demonstrate your knowledge, the only con is that the projects are peer reviewed, so no experts judge you.
By Nikita P•
Mar 15, 2016
Very interesting topics for projects! And real executive from "Bombardier" has reviewed my work! It is good surprise.
By John M•
Jan 31, 2020
This course (and the specialization) gave me great insights from a number of perspectives. Highly recommended.
By ANDRÉ O D S•
Dec 21, 2020
This course is spectacular. Lots of ideas, lots of different articles. Learning is very interesting