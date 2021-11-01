This course was developed for professionals from any area who wish to improve their knowledge of strategy and who intend to apply this knowledge to their personal and professional life.
Introduction to Strategy
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Understand a business scenario
Use strategic tools
Identify another player’s strategy
There are 5 modules in this course
This week's goal is to introduce the concept of strategy. We will discuss how strategy is an ancient concept, whose basic principles are the same since ancient times until today. We present the mission, vision, and values and describe the importance of understanding the external environment in which the company is inserted.
In this week we will discuss the internal analysis techniques, that is, the activities directly and indirectly related to the company's purpose, and the VRIO technique, which helps us understand which of the internal resources determine the sources of competitive advantage.
This week is dedicated to the study of the SWOT - TOWS technique, which allows you to identify how to use internal resources (both strengths and weaknesses) to deal with the opportunities and threats generated by the external environment. The student will realize that this technique is different from the traditional SWOT technique.
Week 4 is dedicated to the discussion of Strategic monitoring techniques. Strategic monitoring is important because macro-environment variables change frequently. Therefore, it is important to use a professional system to identify changes, understand what they mean and how they affect the company's business.
Week 5 is dedicated to the study of generic strategies, as presented by Porter. A generic strategy is a way for the company to position itself within the industry, and each of the generic strategies indicates how to use company elements to avoid direct competition against other companies that use other generic strategies.
