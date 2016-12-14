About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Strategic Management and Innovation Specialization
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Management
  • Decision-Making
  • Strategic Thinking
  • Business Strategy
Copenhagen Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introducing strategy formulation

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Industry analysis

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 25 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Resources and capabilities

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Global strategies and the multinational corporation

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

