Aug 2, 2020
A great experience of learning about business strategy..many concepts refreshed that I studied during my MBA. A great teaching approach by the faculty; a blend of readings, videos, and quizzes!!
Jan 14, 2019
Very interesting, varied lectures with relevant presentations of Danish companies in all sorts of situations. The assignment was fun to do, but the grading process could be a bit smoother.
By Sushant R
Feb 25, 2016
This was a tough one. Thank you for adopting case studies like Vestas and Carlsberg to help us understand various aspects of formulation. More importantly, pitfalls to be avoided.
By Olatunji O
Mar 13, 2017
Excellent course with rich content and accurate delivery method. The subject was well delivered with simple analysis and pertinent references from real live business environment
By Lien-Anh T
Mar 22, 2018
Gives a broad & comprehensive perspective on business environment, challenges & important points to analyse. Pleasant lectures & extremely interestin business videos
By Sohail B
Nov 2, 2017
Brief Profile: Sohail Butt
I am a man of 58 years old and having an experience of almost 30 years of Business Management of Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical Industries of Pakistan. Presently I am having my own Consulting Company " AIMMS CONSULTING" and extending my services as Management Consultant to different companies of said sectors.
I am of the conviction that learning is never ending and have a habit of learning new ideas about my favorite subject about Business Metrics.
I really appreciate highly the efforts of my respected dynamic & competent Instructors Marcus Møller Larsen
and enjoyed the course material and videos presentation of this course. Mind blowing conceptual approach was adopted especially in the areas of basic conceptual knowledge of Strategy Formulation in depth. Overall it was my superb experience of learning.
SUGGESTION:
MY PERSONAL HUMBLE REQUEST, Please make also the important components of course material as a part of this Certificate with % AGGREGATE so that it has a much more worth & impact for the courses participated.
A separate Transcript must be issued with having Aggregate % Score and important Components of participated course.
Hard Copy of this certificate should be mail to my home address in Pakistan. Please use my credit card. I am ready to pay all expenses in this connection.
Thanks & best wishes to all Coursera Team.
By C. C
Jan 21, 2016
I give this course a 5-star review. The learning strikes a perfect balance between challenging one's limits and being relaxed and enjoyable. I feel relaxed in the course, but at the same time I feel like it's always 1% beyond my reach, which really pushes me to work harder! It stretches my own limitations and encourages me to excel, without being too much to handle. I think that this course belongs amongst the top elite courses offered by Coursera. Bravo!
By Diego K V
Feb 28, 2019
I was positively surprised with the depth of the contents and the syllabus. Even though it is not really frustrating, I wish we would have a little bit more interaction with the mentors and teachers. I think that my final submission should have a little bit more attention than what I got, but I understand that it is really difficult with a lot of students. I already recommended the course to a lot of people.
By David P I
Oct 3, 2018
Useful frameworks that are very handy when formulating a business strategy. The real-world cases also were very good examples and helped me understand more about the effects of strategy formulation in a business.
By Giosue P
Jul 26, 2018
A good repetition and consolidation of the first course (Strategic Management), but not as effective. The title 'Strategy Formulation' creates expectations I have not fully found satisfied. Good course, but needs to prepare a bit better its candidates on the final project, which also in the way it works (the mechanism of peer-reviewing) needs some revision.
By Christoph S
Oct 31, 2016
The course content is presented in a very good way. It is explained in an understandable way and examples provide a good insight. The final assignment is ambiguously described. This is very frustrating if you invest a lot of time and recognize that all classmates proceeded in a different way.
By Fernando B A
Feb 14, 2017
Course 1 was really enriching, but this second stage didn't achieve the level that it's supposed, videos should be remake in order to connect with learners, materials should be upgrade to fulfill expectations.
By Fella B
May 2, 2021
The course is a segment of a series of strategic management and I appreciated the simplicity, sharp and concise way the instructor has given the main and most important theories and ideas which led me to explore deeper each one of them.
No matter how experienced you are in strategic thinking, this refresher and deep dive into the core of the subject makes you feel you always need to continue learning in order to stay at the top-notch level in your field.
Thank you very much to the instructor and Copenhagen Business School for developing this course for either beginners or faith renewers into strategic thinking.
By Doaa I
Apr 22, 2020
I loved the course sooooo much. It was really a very interesting experience.It brightened up my mind with brand new ideas and thoughts. I liked the instructor and his way of delivering the course material in a simple and push-to think manner. I definitely recommend the course and would aspire for further courses from this instructor and others from Copenhagen Business School. Thank you all for this great course :)
By Zeynepgül B
Apr 5, 2017
Thank you so much, what a great course! Thank you so much to firstly founders of this platform Coursera Mrs. Koller and Mr. Ng; then Mr. Larsen, to all contributors, supporters, I'm so appreciated that I could have taken this course! You're such a beautiful and amazing community! You really helped me so much to make my dreams come true. Thank you again for all!
Best regards and best wishes,
Zeynepgül Bayrı
By Abhinav U
Jun 9, 2020
This was a really good course. I thoroughly enjoyed it. Marcus is a really good professor. Loved the way that I was pushed to apply everything that I had learnt in the course in the final assignment. This really is active learning. I would definitely reccomend this to anyone who is interested in getting some basic hands on practice in strategy formulation.
By Dylan T
Dec 5, 2015
Great education and a very good setup, but the final assignment is very vague, so it's challenging. I think that when a professor gives a vague assignment, he should be the one grading the work, because peer grading only works best when they know exactly what they are supposed to be grading.
By Rodrigo H G
Jul 8, 2017
It was really a pleasure, with focused theoretical explanations and useful readings. The task to elaborate every answer in the questionaries in the forum was always a challenge, and forces the student many times to review again the theory. The result is an improvement in learning process.
By Limber
Dec 3, 2017
Strategy Formulation Course is really worth taking. It has a LOT of real case and provided a plenty of readings for us to dive deep into this topic. It would be really nice if the Formulation have more interact with us, coz I indeed have a LOT OF QUESTIONS TO BE SOLVED.
By Faith c
Jan 18, 2022
i find that the peer review its not good. some just copied and paste and hoping that it will get through. if there's a instructor that can review that will be alot better. quality of the cert is not there. i find the certification has dropped its value tremendously.
By Victor M M
Mar 11, 2016
Very down-to-earth and hands-on approach for a subject that - in the wrong hands - might be very abstract. I think that examples, companies and questions were challenging and entertaining. I learned a lot and have built my strategy tool kit around this course.
By Mohamed B
Apr 20, 2020
Thank you Coursera and Copenhagen Business School especially our instructor Professor Marcus Møller Larsen for this very beneficial and valuable Strategy formulation course. It was a very beneficial journey and hope everyone benefited from it as i did.
By Innocent H
Apr 6, 2018
This course is excellent for students, professionals and managers who wish to get a much deeper understanding of initiating a strategy formulation. I'll recommend it for a better start for those interested in pursuing courses in planning and management.
By Sergey B
Dec 10, 2020
The course is very informative, clearly structured, full of practical cases and opportunities to express your decisions. The lecturer presents the material clearly and concisely. Thank you for such a necessary course and specialization!
By ANDRÉ O D S
Sep 7, 2020
I found very interesting and important the aspects dealt with in this course. A text that caught my attention was the 7 strategy mistakes made by companies in the world. Very illustrative and enriching the examples.
By Harajinder K
Nov 3, 2015
I really enjoyed the Professor's presentation style, and the format of the course (quizzes with one large assignment at the end). It would have been helpful however to have had the slides available for download.
By Dr M I
Aug 3, 2020
