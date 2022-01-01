About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Copenhagen Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1: Illusions of Intelligence

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2: The Technology of Language

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3: Will Computers Ever Understand Us?

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 50 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4: AI -- a New Kind of Being?

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min)

