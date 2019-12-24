About this Course

1,875 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Technology foresighting
  • Corporate strategy
  • Technology Management
  • Leadership
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

EIT Digital

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

19 minutes to complete

Me, myself and AI - Or, is it about You and Your business?

19 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

22 minutes to complete

Heads up

22 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

One step back, before stepping forward again

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

18 minutes to complete

Heading on

18 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUSINESS IMPLICATIONS OF AI: A NANO-COURSE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder