In the Business Implications of AI: A Nano-course, you will learn what Artificial Intelligence is, from a business leader's point of view.
Business Implications of AI: A Nano-courseEIT Digital
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Technology foresighting
- Corporate strategy
- Technology Management
- Leadership
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Me, myself and AI - Or, is it about You and Your business?
Welcome to this "Nano-course" on The Business Implications of AI. It is an overview on this topic. If you find it of interest, the "Full course" is available for enrollment at: https://www.coursera.org/learn/business-implications-ai-full-course
TOP REVIEWS FROM BUSINESS IMPLICATIONS OF AI: A NANO-COURSE
A very short course for knowledge, liked it very much.
Gives a good summary of the AL impact on business.
The course offers insight on how AI can be used in business. It is informative for beginners.
Very good introduction. Some corrections may be needed in the text materials
