Learner Reviews & Feedback for Business Implications of AI: A Nano-course by EIT Digital

4.5
stars
85 ratings
20 reviews

In the Business Implications of AI: A Nano-course, you will learn what Artificial Intelligence is, from a business leader's point of view. All the below questions will be answered during the course: * How shall we, as leaders, understand it from a corporate strategy point of view? * What is it and how can it be used? * What are the crucial strategic decisions we have to make, and how to make them? * What consequences can we expect if we decide on doing AI projects and what kind of competencies do we need? * Where shall we start, and what could be a good second as well as a third step? * What implications for the organization can we expect?...

By Rick K

Sep 27, 2020

Good introduction to AI pondering. I like these short courses. They fit into my schedule well and the short-form quiz is better for me than having to invest hours on assignments that have considerations I will never run across in my business journey.

By GEDE A P

Aug 30, 2021

this was b;owing my mind that how AI will disrupt job, process and etc

By Md S H

May 25, 2020

A very short course for knowledge, liked it very much.

By Corky W

Apr 18, 2022

I learned a lot about AI and possible uses.

By Nasser A A S

Apr 25, 2021

Thank you all for the information

By Akhona N

Dec 15, 2021

tThis course is really helpful

By Mayank K

Sep 4, 2021

knowledgeable one

By Claudio M T

Aug 17, 2021

Excellent Course

By Asmaa A H E

Oct 3, 2020

useful course

By Nandivada P E

Jun 16, 2020

nice course

By ARUNKUMAR S / M

Jun 5, 2020

Wonderful

By Swati K

Jun 24, 2021

GOOD ONE

By Akshay s w

Jul 16, 2020

good one

By G.RAGU

Jul 6, 2020

Good one

By SANDUN P L

Jun 8, 2020

nice

By Chinmay

Dec 25, 2019

The course offers insight on how AI can be used in business. It is informative for beginners.

By Sandeep G

Jun 22, 2021

Very good introduction. Some corrections may be needed in the text materials

By GOPINATH A

May 2, 2021

Gives a good summary of the AL impact on business.

By Nkosikhona M

Apr 21, 2022

Short course but very helpful indeed.

By Ahmed T R R

Jul 26, 2020

Short but informative

By Abdullah A

Aug 22, 2020

not the course I was expecting it to be

By Nomzamo N

Feb 7, 2022

we do not have money to purchase certificates

