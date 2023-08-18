Google Cloud
Introduction to Generative AI Studio - 한국어
Introduction to Generative AI Studio - 한국어

Taught in Korean

What you'll learn

  • 생성형 AI 스튜디오의 기능을 설명합니다.

  • 생성형 AI 스튜디오의 옵션을 설명합니다.

  • 생성형 AI 언어 도구를 사용해 봅니다.

Assessments

1 quiz

There is 1 module in this course

이 과정에서는 생성형 AI 모델의 프로토타입을 제작하고 맞춤설정하여 애플리케이션에서 해당 기능을 사용할 수 있도록 도와주는 Vertex AI 제품인 생성형 AI 스튜디오를 소개합니다. 또한 생성형 AI 스튜디오의 정의, 기능 및 옵션, 작동 방식을 제품 데모를 살펴보면서 알아봅니다. 마지막에는 배운 내용을 적용해 볼 수 있는 실무형 실습과 지식을 테스트할 수 있는 퀴즈가 준비되어 있습니다.

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Google Cloud

