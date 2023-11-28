Google Cloud
Introduction to Generative AI Studio
Introduction to Generative AI Studio

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

13,150 already enrolled

4.7

(132 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain what Generative AI Studio does.

  • Describe Generative AI Studio options.

  • Use the Generative AI language tool.

There is 1 module in this course

This course introduces Generative AI Studio, a product on Vertex AI, that helps you prototype and customize generative AI models so you can use their capabilities in your applications. In this course, you learn what Generative AI Studio is, its features and options, and how to use it by walking through demos of the product. In the end, you will have a quiz to test your knowledge.

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

