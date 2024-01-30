Fractal Analytics
Introduction to Vertex AI
Introduction to Vertex AI

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: Fractal Analytics

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Fundamentals of Vertex AI

  • Strategic insights to use Vertex AI effectively

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

3 quizzes

There are 2 modules in this course

This module is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of Vertex AI, a powerful and unified platform for machine learning. Participants will gain insights into the fundamental concepts, components, and applications of Vertex AI, equipping them with the knowledge needed to leverage its capabilities in real-world scenarios.

4 videos6 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This module provides a comprehensive exploration of Vertex AI platform, emphasizing its interface, key components, and practical applications in developing AI/ML solutions. Participants will gain insights into foundational models, their advantages, and the pivotal role of Vertex AI in enhancing machine learning operations (MLOps).

5 videos3 readings1 quiz1 peer review2 plugins

Fractal Analytics
10 Courses29,306 learners

Fractal Analytics

