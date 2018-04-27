By ElissaHu•
Apr 27, 2018
difficult in week4&week5, but interesting
By Carl H•
Feb 1, 2019
Lectures are rushed and not explained well. Discussion forms seem to be filled with "Is there inaccuracy in in quiz X". Here is a direct quote from one of the discussions "I actually didn't use the formula from the lecture but from the cited paper by Baier et. al. - same stuff. works for 11, doesn't for 12". Granted that the subject matter this course covers is difficult, I feel like this course makes it harder rather than easier. I wouldn't recommend it to anyone.
By Joseph V•
Jan 19, 2018
The lectures on Coursera are nice, but please remove to cringe parts (any outside shot video material).
Overall the course is very bad because the tele lectures are very bad quality and thus does not motivate you at all to keep track of the course during the period. Recommendation: Ditch tele lectures all together and give actual bonus points for completing Coursera parts on time.
By 潘临杰•
Aug 24, 2017
模型检测入门教程，学完课程之后对于模型检测有了直观的认识。
By Mario G S•
Sep 16, 2017
Very good course!!!
By Alina G•
Mar 21, 2022
Some quizs have a mistakes and typos.
No useful example for quiz in the last week.
By Hao L•
Jun 1, 2020
I can tell the course team did put a lot of time and energy to make this course and I am thankful for that. I have also learned a lot through this course. However, the defects make the abstract course even harder to follow: mistakes are not rare thorough the whole course; lacking involvement in the discussion forum from the team and the illustration can be sometimes hard to understand. Prepare to suffer if you want to learn this course along especially without any previous background (time consumption should be expected to be ~5hours/week).