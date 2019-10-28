Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Software Design Methods and Tools by University of Colorado System

About the Course

Since many software developers are compulsive coders, they have created software over the years to help them do their job. There are tools which make design and its associated tasks easier. The course introduces some basic tools and techniques to help you with design. Tools aren’t always tangible, however. The last two lessons of this course discuss questions of Ethics in software development. The purpose here is, as with tools, to equip you to better carry our your responsibilities as a designer. Students will be required to have a prior knowledge of writing and delivering software and some programming knowledge in java....

AG

Apr 18, 2020

Learning about Software Design is always a great add on in IT where a day to day activites will start with Design of Project/code

EP

Sep 26, 2021

Great oversight on the design and implementation of good software

By Slavisa D

Oct 28, 2019

Nice overview, could be more about UML.

By Aglaia F

Feb 8, 2020

I very much enjoyed this short course though I think it's the most rushed out of all the courses in the specialization. I would have enjoyed a deeper look at UML, though thankfully I was already acquainted with it previously and there are many free sources on the subject online.

By aravind g

Apr 19, 2020

Learning about Software Design is always a great add on in IT where a day to day activites will start with Design of Project/code

By Elekwa O P

Sep 27, 2021

Great oversight on the design and implementation of good software

By Abhishek K

Jun 22, 2019

Highly informative subject and well taught by the instructor

By Adarsh s

Apr 6, 2018

Really good and worth your time.

By Sumit R

May 11, 2020

Very insightful and detailed

By SHUVAM G

Jul 3, 2018

very easy to get knowledge

By Maria K

Jul 16, 2018

Very interesting content.

By Dr. A R D

Jul 13, 2020

Wonderful experience.

By Hezekiah E A

Sep 4, 2020

Very informative

By Aiswarya

Nov 1, 2019

GOOD explanation

By mansi g

Jul 3, 2018

it is easy

By Yaolin G

Apr 15, 2020

Practical

By Oneyemi C O

May 17, 2021

Amazing!

By Kishan R D

May 21, 2020

Good

By Wayne C L

Dec 11, 2018

Great for people new to mid experience in designing, needing that expanded insight.

By Divyansh U

Apr 3, 2018

Thanks for helping me learn so much

By Luis E M A

Sep 10, 2021

Esta bien gracias

By Anderson F

Jul 22, 2019

Good insights about Ethics. Could be demonstrated open source UML tools as ArgoUML or another. Junit superficial approach.

