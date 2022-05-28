About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

What is Genetic Epidemiology? Historical Perspective and Introduction

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 69 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Population Genetics: Models and Assumptions

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 115 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Population Structure and Genetic Association Studies

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 66 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Basic Quality Control in Genetic Data: Data Structure

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

