About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

University students and graduates in medicine, molecular biology/biochemistry, data science/bioinformatics, psychology,law, and others interested​

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Copenhagen

Placeholder

University of Iceland

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to personalised medicine

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 43 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Health information used in personalised medicine

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 46 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Biomarkers, genetics, and omics

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 50 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Evidence and documentation for clinical efficacy of personalised medicine

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 31 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

