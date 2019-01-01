Profile

Sisse Rye Ostrowski

Professor

    Bio

    Sisse R. Ostrowski is a Professor in personalized medicine and Head of Studies for Master program in personalized medicine at the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, University of Copenhagen and board-certified specialist in clinical immunology and Chief Physician and Head of Research for Copenhagen Hospital Biobank Unit at Dept. of Clinical Immunology, Copenhagen University Hospital, Rigshospitalet. She has ~25 years research experience in immunology and immune dysfunction and extensive experience in conduct of laboratory- and clinical trials. Her main research areas include translational research in personalized medicine with focus on biobanks and large scale genetic and biomarker studies as means to develop personalized medicine. As Head of Research for Copenhagen Hospital Biobank Unit she is in charge of one of the largest research biobanks and genetic cohorts in Denmark and primary investigator on many large research projects based on these in collaboration with national as well as international researchers. Also, she is involved in numerous clinical trials applying immunophenotyping as a diagnostic tool to tailor care in patients with iatrogenic immune dysfunction. Board member and member of many and different national and international research networks and heavily involved numerous initiatives working on education and training in personalized medicine.

    Courses

    Personalised Medicine from a Nordic Perspective

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder