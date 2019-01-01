Sisse R. Ostrowski is a Professor in personalized medicine and Head of Studies for Master program in personalized medicine at the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, University of Copenhagen and board-certified specialist in clinical immunology and Chief Physician and Head of Research for Copenhagen Hospital Biobank Unit at Dept. of Clinical Immunology, Copenhagen University Hospital, Rigshospitalet. She has ~25 years research experience in immunology and immune dysfunction and extensive experience in conduct of laboratory- and clinical trials. Her main research areas include translational research in personalized medicine with focus on biobanks and large scale genetic and biomarker studies as means to develop personalized medicine. As Head of Research for Copenhagen Hospital Biobank Unit she is in charge of one of the largest research biobanks and genetic cohorts in Denmark and primary investigator on many large research projects based on these in collaboration with national as well as international researchers. Also, she is involved in numerous clinical trials applying immunophenotyping as a diagnostic tool to tailor care in patients with iatrogenic immune dysfunction. Board member and member of many and different national and international research networks and heavily involved numerous initiatives working on education and training in personalized medicine.